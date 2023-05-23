This $11 Foundation-Concealer Hybrid Covers My Dark Circles and Hyperpigmentation in Just 1 Step

I have always been enthralled by the transformative power of makeup, meticulously perfecting my full glam routine with foundation, concealer, blush, and all the things. However, with the use of multiple products and experimenting with so many different brands came the detriment of my skin. The products began to clog my pores, which led to acne, which then turned into hyperpigmentation. I streamlined my skincare and makeup routine to just a few products that worked with my skin type, and one of the products that helped par down my collection was Milani’s Conceal and Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer.

The 2-in-1 foundation and concealer has eliminated my need for a concealer and foundation while giving me an even complexion; it seamlessly covers my dark under-eye circles, redness, and other skin imperfections. Made with a water-resistant and oil-free formula, the Milani foundation is available in a vast 45-shade range (meaning finding your perfect match should be a breeze) and has a natural-looking satin matte finish. It provides medium to full coverage and comes in a secure glass bottle with a no-drip pump that dispenses just the right amount of product. My favorite part? It’s lightweight and long-lasting.

Amazon

Shop now: $11–12; amazon.com and ulta.com



The Milani 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer has been a game-changer since I incorporated it into my makeup routine, and the issues I used to face with layering products is no longer a problem. I use it as more of a spot corrector on my dark circles and hyperpigmentation (versus a full-face foundation), and it blends beautifully into my skin. I often get compliments on how clear my skin looks because this product gives a filter-like finish. It's not heavy, which is perfect for warmer weather, and it doesn’t leave my skin dry or flakey. An added bonus is I have had no new breakouts since I began using the Milani product as my sole concealer. When I want fuller coverage, I let the concealer sit for about a minute and then blend it in, and when I want more of a sheer, skin-like finish, I blend it immediately after applying.

If you can't take my word for it, more than 12,500 Amazon shoppers have given the 2-in-1 foundation and concealer a five-star rating. One reviewer in their 50s described it as "lightweight" and "not cakey," noting that it “covers” age spots and looks “great” in natural sunlight. Many customers with wrinkles rave that the foundation “doesn’t settle” into fine lines and call it “miraculous.” And a shopper with “very acne-prone skin” said the foundation “stays in place all day long without getting shiny or feeling gross” without breaking them out.

Simplify your makeup routine with Milani’s Conceal and Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer for just $11 on Amazon and Ulta.

