The Top 11 Trends of MFW and How to Wear Them Now

It’s hard to make the argument that leopard has ever gone out of style, but there’s definitely been an uptick in the animal print’s popularity this season. If you don’t own a spotted coat already, make the move—it’s the smartest way to buy into the trend, not to mention wildly glamorous (see: Anne Bancroft in The Graduate). While a maxi length is proving to be a fall frontrunner, an abbreviated A-line cut works just as well is universally flattering. If you’re up for more impact, try a little print mixing by adding in some color-complementary plaid, as seen at Marco de Vincenzo, or make like Simonetta Ravizza and stage a graphic contrast via solid pops of bright color.

From left: Marco de Vincenzo, Au Jour Le Jour, Dolce & Gabbana, Simonetta Ravizza, Vivetta