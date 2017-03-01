The Top 11 Trends of MFW and How to Wear Them Now

From Fendi’s parade of kicky red boots to the feathered skirt flounces at Prada, there was no shortage of conversation fodder on the Milan Fashion Week runways. But which looks will we still be worth talking about next season? Our money’s on the 11 irresistible new trends below. Keep scrolling for our breakdown of what makes each one so special and how to make it work in your wardrobe (and set a calender alert to come back next week—we’ll have another one of these for Paris!). 

1 of 22 Victor Boyko/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty; Courtesy Attico

Viva la Velvet

A toast to this plush fabric which, after strong showings in both New York and London, was increasingly irresistible in Milan. So what stood out most? Attico and Trussardi’s slouchy slacks—which by swapping your blazer for a going out top, go straight from day to night—and the fluid pastel dresses at Alberta Ferretti and Au Jour Le Jour. With something that pretty on hand, winning fashion requires little more effort than choosing the right pair of shoes (we vote for something bold and bright).

 

From left: Trussardi, Alberta Ferretti, Au Jour Le Jour, Attico

2 of 22 Courtesy (3)

Viva la Velvet

From left: Hillier Bartley camisole, $515; matchesfashion.com. Blazé Milano, $1,520; matchesfashion.com. Mango dress, $120; mango.com

3 of 22 Estrop/Getty (2); Pietro D'aprano/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Estrop/Getty; Catwalking/Getty

Suiting Stand-Off

The best tailoring of the week belongs in one of two camps: updated classics (a nod to Ermanno Scervino, Trussardi, and Max Mara) or conversation starters (ahem, Dolce, Gucci, and Pucci). Either option works well as a complete ensemble or broken up with other pieces, but avoid mixing the two sensibilities—the most memorable outfits come when you pick a side and commit.

Clockwise, from top left: Dolce & Gabbana, Trussardi, Gucci, Max Mara, Pucci, Ermanno Screvino

 

4 of 22 Courtesy (3)

Suiting Stand-Off

From left: Mango blazer, $120; mango.com. Mango pants, $80; mango.com.  Rachel Comey blazer, $529; matchesfashion.com.  Rachel Comey pant, $368; matchesfashion.com. TopShop blazer, $125; nordstrom.com.  TopShop pants, $55; topshop.com

5 of 22 Catwalking/Getty (2); Estrop/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty (2)

Get the (Red) Boot

What emerged as a micro trend earlier this month became a full blown thing when some of the biggest names in Italian fashion sent knee- and thigh-high footwear down the runway in rich shades of tomato, carmine, and wine. Whether you seamlessly blend the design with coordinating separates, as seen at Vionnet, or purposely clash the rest of your outfit (we highly recommend a belted blue shirt dress and brown belt, inspired by Fendi) these shoes have the power to turn any old clothes into a look

Clockwise, from top left: Fendi, Jil Sander, Marni, Vionnet, Prada, Missoni

6 of 22 Courtesy (3)

Get the (RED) Boot

 

From left: Steve Madden, $130; nordstrom.com. Gianvito Rossi, $1.625; fwrd.com. TopShop, $150; nordstrom.com

7 of 22 Catwalking/Getty (2); MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Jacopo Raule/Getty; Courtesy SARA BATTAGLIA

Ladies in Red 

If you want to show ’em who’s boss, wear red. So goes the color theory played out in politics and countless boardrooms, and it seems the runways are catching on. The commanding shade was seen on sexy dresses (Prada, Versace) and splashed across big, bulky coats to dramatic effect (Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara). If you’re not the attention-seeking type, try it in small doses, such as on a shoe (see red boots above!) or bag. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with swapping out your LBD for an LRD, which looks supremely modern with a bare face and neutral lip.  

Clockwise, from top left: Prada, Max Mara, Versace, Jil Sander, Dolce & Gabbana, Sara Battaglia

8 of 22 Courtesy (5)

Ladies in Red 

Clockwise, from top left: Khaite skirt, $780; matchesfashion.com. Cefinn dress, $370; net-a-porter.com. Alice + Olivia pants, $295; net-a-porter.com. Mango coat, $230; mango.com. Zara sweater, $40; zara.com.

9 of 22 Catwalking/Getty; Victor Boyko/Getty; Estrop/Getty (2); Catwalking/Getty (2); Estrop/Getty (2)

Graphic ‘70s

Chasing several seasons filled with Love Story-worthy suede skirts and ribbed turtlenecks, fashion’s ‘70s fixation has turned to the decade’s funkier side. Although all the bold prints and bright colors may seem intimidating at first (we’re looking at you Gucci rainbow disco suit), it’s easier to pull off this trend than you think—build the outfit around one stand out item by keeping everything else simple. And if you want to go all out? A matching skirt set—Missoni, Prada, and Stella Jean all did great ones—won't steer you wrong. 

Clockwise, from top left: Fendi, Marni, Gucci, Prada, Emilio Pucci, Stella Jean, Missoni, Arthur Arbesser

10 of 22 Courtesy (6)

Graphic ‘70s

Clockwise, from top left: Mango dress, $30; mango.com. Gucci skirt, $2,200; net-a-porter.com. Stella Jean trousers, $463; matchesfashion.com. See by Chloe cape, $598; matchesfashion.com. TopShop top, $50; nordstrom.com. La Double J skirt, $447; matchesfashion.com

11 of 22 Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Maria Valentino/MCV Photo

Woodstock Dresses

While full coverage maxi have been a strong theme all month, the latest batch to land on our radar served up something different: freewheeling summer of love vibes. Enjoy them straight through the fall by opting for a dress in earthy autumnal tones, and layer in long sleeve knits—the styling at Trussardi is foolproof template to follow—and boots as needed.

From left: Alberta Ferretti, Trussardi, Etro, Luisa Beccaria

12 of 22 Courtesy (3)

  Woodstock Dresses

From left: Preen Line, $437; matchesfashion.com. MSGM, $999; matchesfashion.com. Michael Michael Kors, $255; net-a-porter.com

13 of 22 Courtesy Attico; Pietro D'aprano/Getty; Estrop/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Courtesy F.R.S

Cool Girl Chinoiserie

From Mandarin collars to delicate tea garden prints, classic Eastern-looking details were key to many of this week’s most compelling collections. To keep the style contemporary, choose a design that includes unexpected elements, like the micro hemlines at Attico or Gucci’s playful mix of color, and add equally striking shoes—options with velvet, glitter, and embroidery are all great ways to go.

From left: Attico, Marco de Vincenzo, Etro, Gucci, F.R.S For Restless Sleepers

14 of 22 Courtesy (5)

Cool Girl Chinoiserie

Clockwise, from top left: Brock Collection skirt, $1,290; matchesfashion.com. Bryan dress, $1,585; net-a-porter.com. F.R.S For Restless Sleepers pants, $540; net-a-porter.com. Mango shorts, $40; mango.com. TopShop kimono, $40; nordstrom.com

15 of 22 Victor Boyko/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Pietro D'aprano/Getty; Catwalking/Getty (2)

Embellishment Overload

Maximalists, rejoice! Thanks to a newfound more-is-more attitude on the catwalk, too much is definitely just enough right now. There’s two foolproof ways to nail this concept: with a several statement items layered together (see the girls at Dolce & Gabbana) or with with one look-at-me style, such at this yellow and silver sequin dress from Blumarine.

From left: Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Blumarine, Prada, Gucci

16 of 22 Courtesy (4)

Embellishment Overload

Clockwise, from top left: J.Crew skirt, $695; net-a-porter.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, $1,195; net-a-porter.com. TopShop jeans, $100; nordstrom.com. Tibi top, $497; matchesfashion.com

17 of 22 Pietro D'aprano/Getty (2); Estrop/Getty; Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (2)

Hot Spots 

It’s hard to make the argument that leopard has ever gone out of style, but there’s definitely been an uptick in the animal print’s popularity this season. If you don’t own a spotted coat already, make the move—it’s the smartest way to buy into the trend, not to mention wildly glamorous (see: Anne Bancroft in The Graduate). While a maxi length is proving to be a fall frontrunner, an abbreviated A-line cut works just as well is universally flattering. If you’re up for more impact, try a little print mixing by adding in some color-complementary plaid, as seen at Marco de Vincenzo, or make like Simonetta Ravizza and stage a graphic contrast via solid pops of bright color. 

From left: Marco de Vincenzo, Au Jour Le Jour, Dolce & Gabbana, Simonetta Ravizza, Vivetta

18 of 22 Courtesy (4)

Hot Spots 

Clockwise, from top left: Red Valentino dress, $489; matchesfashion.com. Raey sweater, $515; matchesfashion.com. Alexander Wang jacket, $695; net-a-porter.com. Mango skirt, $40; mango.com

19 of 22 Estrop/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty (3); Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Retro Sportif

Part Royal Tenenbaum, part high school jock, the athletic inspired apparel of Milan riffs on old school gym class staples, such as sweatbands and football jackets in surprising new ways; think a ladylike pencil skirt with a graphic stripe waist band (MSGM), or a timeless varsity bomber in leopard (Dolce & Gabbana). There’s a certain insouciance to getting this right, so don’t over think it. Just one well-placed reference, like striped neckline or iron on numbers, gets the message across.

Clockwise, from top left: MSGM, No. 21, Vionnet, Les Copains, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana

20 of 22 Courtesy (5)

Retro Sportif

Clockwise, from top left: MM6 Maison Margiela, $430; net-a-porter.com. Gucci shirt, $590; net-a-porter.com. Nike sneakers, $100; nordstrom.com. Mango sweater, $60; mango.com. Mango skirt, $50; mango.com

21 of 22 Catwalking/Getty (2); Courtesy Attico; Courtesy Sara Battaglia; Estrop/Getty (3)

Nice Tans

Khaki gets a bad rap for being boring—it’s what dad pants are made of, after all. But designers are pleading the case that it can be downright chic in its simplicity, letting the neutral call close attention to design details otherwise overlooked. Sara Battaglia used it to show off the deftly cut curved waist of a jacket, while Fendi’s textural take featured clever leather pockets. When it doubt, go for a classic robe coat you can literally throw over anything (a Max Mara specialty) or a blazer with utilitarian-inspired front flap pockets (the perfect topper to a pencil skirt).

Clockwise, from top left: Tod's, Attico, Fendi, Max Mara, Bottega Veneta, Sara Battaglia, Moschino

22 of 22 Courtesy (6)

Nice Tans 

Clockwise, from top left: Jil Sander bra top, $470; net-a-porter.com. Raey dress, $515; matchesfashion.com. TopShop trench coat, $110; nordstrom.com. Joseph boots, $685; net-a-porter.com. Mango trouser, $100; mango.com. Sea pants, $365; net-a-porter.com

