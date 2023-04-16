Mila Kunis Wore a Sheer Top Underneath Her Sequined Suit for a Red Carpet Date With Ashton Kutcher

While most people spend quality time with their significant other over a romantic dinner or while watching a movie, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not most people, and a date night for them means a red carpet and putting on fancy outfits.



Last night, the two attended the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles dressed in coordinating formalwear. For her part, Mila wore a sheer black collared blouse with a black bra underneath a black sequined double-breasted suit jacket that expertly matched her high-waisted flared trousers. She accessorized with pointed-toe pumps (also black), diamond hoops, and a sparkly cocktail ring on her left hand. Her long dark hair was worn down in loose curls with a middle part and loads of volume at the crown.

Getty

Ashton, meanwhile, matched his wife's all-black look in a classic tuxedo and dress shoes.

Mila and Ashton's rare red carpet date came after the actor shared the hilarious-slash-heartwarming story of how he told Kunis he loved her for the first time. "I remember it," Ashton said during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I remember it distinctly cause I came into her house and I was singing this Kenny Chesney song and I was like, ‘You and tequila make me crazy,' cause there had been a little too much tequila consumed and they both make me crazy."

He continued, "And then I told her that I love her and I meant it when I said it."