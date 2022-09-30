Mila Kunis Paired the Deepest Plunging Blazer With the Tallest Thigh-High Boots

Mila Kunis meant business when walking the red carpet for her newest film, The Luckiest Girl Alive last night — and she wore a sexy take on a professional staple to prove it.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the premiere of her upcoming drama/mystery in head-to-toe black to perfectly match the vibe of her on-screen persona, cut-throat magazine writer Ani Fanelli. While Mila’s black blazer (which featured a silky wrap waist and padded shoulder pads) layered over a pair of matching shorts looked daring on its own, the outfit’s micro-mini hemline, tulle bustle, and plunging deep V-neck completely elevated the ensemble from boardroom to badass.

Kunis expertly styled the look with a pair of thigh-high black suede boots to balance out the skin-baring neckline, and she accessorized only with a few rings and a pair of simple drop earrings. The actress opted for a low-key glam to complete the outfit and wore her brown hair in voluminous curls with a middle part.

Mila’s appearance comes just days after her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, revealed the hilarious way he first told his now-wife that he loved her. When talking to Kenny Chesney on an episode of his Peloton running show, Our Future Selves, Kutcher admitted the confession came after he may have had a “little too much tequila.”

“​​I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy,’” the actor shared. “And I told her I love her, and she’s like, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?’”

While we definitely took his word for it, Mila later confirmed the event’s validity to Entertainment Tonight. “It really happened. Oh, I remember that night,” Kunis shared. "I didn't have tequila. I was sober and I was like, 'Oh my god.' It happened, guys."