The Exact Sneakers Mila Kunis Wears Have Sold Out 10 Times — and They’re Finally Back in Stock

Ben Affleck and Eva Longoria are also fans.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 @ 10:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

Photo:

Getty Images

I’ve seen my fair share of internet-breaking shoe moments; they come, go, and rarely stick around. But when a sneaker is worn by countless celebrities, has sold out 10 times, and is back in stock again, I can confidently say it’s a shoe trend that’s here to stay. What shoe am I talking about, you ask? The Løci Nine.  

The Løci Nine is the epitome of a classic white sneaker. Offering a water-resistant upper, non-slip rubber sole, and trendy silhouette, it meets all of your standout footwear needs. The brand also keeps it unique by including an “ø” logo on both sides of the shoe and offering 28 tongue and heel colorways, meaning there’s something for everyone. 

These stunning shoes are also eco-friendly, making it the brand’s most sustainable sneaker to date. They’re made of 95 percent recycled plastic and include 100 percent natural rubber. The details are just as good; the laces are made of waxed cotton, the insoles are composed of cork, recycled foam creates the midsoles, and 82 percent nylon and 18 percent bamboo offer an unbeatable lining. In other words, the kicks look good on you while being even better for the environment. 

But here’s the thing: the Løci Nine is nearly impossible to snag due to its exemplary characteristics and impressive celebrity roster. Mila Kunis has been spotted wearing the white and stone colorway, Ben Affleck is just as big of a fan, and Eva Longoria can’t get enough of the shoe either. The celebrity credits don’t stop there; Nikki Reed, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale are also on board the Løci Nine train, so it makes sense as to why the shoes are almost never available for purchase. But in a rare turn of events, the sneaker (and so many of its colors) was just restocked. 

I recommend taking a look and choosing the right color for you while the shoes are still live on the site. Will you go with Kunis’ white and stone option, or will you reach for the maroon and blue colorway? No matter which shoe you go with, you’re sure to love its comfort and never-ending style capability; seriously, you can wear the sneaker with a dress, shorts, jeans, sweats, and so much more. But you better shop for the Løci Nine sooner rather than later, as options and sizing are dwindling fast, and there’s no telling when the next restock will be.

