Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon For Their “Awkward” Red Carpet Pictures

While we can’t wait to see Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s love story play out when Netflix’s newest rom-com, Your Place or Mine, hits the streamer on Feb. 10, we’d be lying if we said their red carpet photos looked anything other than awkward. But thankfully, we weren’t the only ones who noticed the pair’s less-than-magnetic energy, and Mila Kunis (ever the supportive wife and lighthearted troll) already took the matter into her own hands in the most hilarious way.

On Monday, Witherspoon revealed the reality check that Kunis gave the duo when promoting the film during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. After mentioning that she’s known Mila for much longer than she’s known Ashton, Reese opened up about the constant correspondence she’s had with the actress since joining the project.

“Every time time he’d wear a funny outfit I’d text Mila and be like, ‘What is he wearing?’” Witherspoon shared before addressing her and Kutcher’s red carpet photos: “She even emailed us last night. She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'”

Witherspoon continued, “It was just fun to get to know her significant other because I’ve loved her for so long.”

Kutcher also confirmed his wife's words of wisdom while addressing his frustration towards the flack he received for the photos during a teaser of an upcoming appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "My wife called me — she texted Reese and I together and she's like, 'Guys, you gotta act like you like each other,'" he said in the clip. "And I'm like, 'What is going on?'"

The actor continued, "Here's the thing, okay. If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her, like that would be the rumor ... If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets, so there's no chance that could be the rumor — the rumor is that we don't like each other."

"Reese and I are really good friends, we're really close," he concluded. "I don't have to defend that."