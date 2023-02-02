Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher for His Behavior During His Marriage to Demi Moore

Mila Kunis didn't hold back when it came to addressing Ashton Kutcher's questionable behavior during his marriage to Demi Moore. Less than a year after his divorce from Moore, and subsequent rumors that he cheated on the actress, Kutcher began dating his longtime friend and That '70s Show co-star, Kunis, who called him out for his actions in his previous relationship.

"You were an asshole," Kutcher recalled Kunis telling him while speaking with Esquire. As he began to ask, "Was I…?," Mila doubled down on her claim without letting him finish his sentence, adding: "Yeah, you were an asshole for a good two years."

Not holding Kutcher's past against him, though, Kunis and the actor married in 2015 and later welcomed two children together — 8-year-old daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, 6. "The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her," Kutcher explained. "Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her." He continued, "We already knew all of each other’s dirt."

Elsewhere during the interview, Kutcher also opened up about his divorce from Moore — a subject he doesn't necessarily like to revisit. “Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce,” he told the magazine. “Divorce feels like a wholesale fucking failure. You failed at marriage.” To make matters worse, Kutcher's reputation faltered at the time following those cheating allegations. He recalled overhearing his colleagues at industry events talking about the scandal while he was in the room, describing it as "humiliating and embarrassing."



As for how Ashton got over it? He explained, “You own the shit you did wrong, and you go forward.” Fair enough.