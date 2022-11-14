Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Twinned in Matching Cardigans During a Brisk Fall Stroll

Taylor Swift would be so proud.

Published on November 14, 2022
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher. Photo:

The Image Direct

As if we needed more reasons to adore Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, the celebrity It couple just hit the streets in coordinating cardigans that successfully combined couples fall fashion inspo with just a hint of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s infamous quarantine walk.

On Saturday, the pair was spotted hand-in-hand fending off the chilly Southern California weather while wearing matching his-and-hers muted cardigans that both looked straight out of Kutcher’s closet. While Mila opted for an oversized rust-colored cable knit sweater for the occasion, which she layered over a striped T-shirt and bright red pants, Ashton reached for a more fitted gray option paired with a plain white T-shirt and coordinating gray jeans.

The parents-of-two kept accessories to a minimum for the casual outing, save for a cozy white beanie that covered Kunis’s wavy brown hair, and both of the actors finished their looks with simple black tennis shoes.

While the husband-and-wife duo seemed to be walking at a leisurely pace, the Saturday stroll came just a week after Kutcher participated in his first-ever New York City Marathon — raising over $1 million for Thorn, a non-profit organization that combats child sex trafficking, in the process.

“The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body,” he told Entertainment Tonight of the training process before the race, which he finished in 3 hours and 54 minutes. “My wife has been super supportive.”

He added that while preparing for the race was challenging, “surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can.”

