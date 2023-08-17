Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are Putting Their House on Airbnb — and They'll Be There to Capture Content With You

Just a few weeks after Gywneth Paltrow announced that she was partnering with Airbnb to put her Montecito back house up for just anyone to rent (just kidding, it's a little more involved than that), Hollywood power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got in on the game, too. Earlier this week, they announced that fans could vy for a chance to stay at their Santa Barbara beach house for a one-night stay, Aug. 19-20. While this particular trend of celebs offering up their spare rooms may be a sign that just about everyone's figuring out that whole passive income situation, but it could also just be a way for Ashton to offer up a clip of his signature brand of comedy (and for Kunis to roll her eyes at her husband).

"It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had … stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds! #airbnbpartner," he wrote alongside a Reel announcing the partnership.

According to Airbnb, Kutcher and Kunis's beachfront guest house can sleep four guests and boasts one bed, a set of bunkbeds, and one bathroom. Like Gwyneth, who promised to deliver a warm welcome to her guests, Kunis and Kutcher will also be present to greet their renters when they arrive and ensure they have everything they need for a "fun-filled stay at the beach" — including meals and snacks.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

As a bonus to the bonus, they added that they'll be on hand to capture content with their guests if that's what they're looking for. Airbnb is taking requests for the home now, which it says is "in high demand."

