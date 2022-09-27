This Best-Selling Amazon Fall Blouse Has One Standout Detail That Shoppers Love, and It’s Nearly 50% Off

Oftentimes, it doesn’t hit us that fall is here until we’re stepping outside, when we’re greeted by an unexpected, cool breeze. And this past week, that happened for many who were unprepared for the sudden switch from one season to the next. So for those of us who didn’t quite think of stocking up on warm tops and sweaters during the September heat waves, there are few better ways to celebrate the arrival of sweater weather than with a sale on the titular knit. Lucky for us, Amazon’s best-selling style is currently up to 48 percent off.

Miholl’s lace-sleeve blouse, an Amazon best-selling top, is a part of the retailer's Prime Early Access Sale. It’s an excellent sweater-like transitional piece for the month of October, when mornings start cool but afternoons warm up. The knit top keeps you just warm enough, while the lace sleeves — in addition to being a trendy detail — allow for airflow. It also has a zipper at the neck to avoid any stretching that comes with pulling sweaters on and off. And while it might be a bestseller with over 37,000 five-star reviews, you won’t have to worry about twinning with everyone you pass; This Miholl knit is available in 42 colors and various sleeve patterns.

Amazon

Shop now: starting at $19 (Originally $38); amazon.com

Customers love this as a transitional top, with one calling it a “nice in-between piece.” Another noted that, though long-sleeved, this can easily be worn on those early fall days when you’re still getting some summer temperatures, writing, “I wore this today [when it was] 86 degrees and [incredibly] muggy…and it kept me…comfortable [despite being] a long sleeve.”

Other customers couldn’t help but rave about the lace details, with sleeves available in traditional eyelet options as well as more modern floral laces. “The sleeves are beautiful,” wrote one customer, noting that they’re “not too sheer.” Another was amazed by the quality of the standout sleeve, writing, “I was surprised at how comfortable [the sleeves were], not itchy or scratchy at all.” Others were to the point, with one customer simply writing, “The sleeves are fantastic.”

If your fall blouse collection could use a lace detail, shop this best-selling sweater today for nearly half off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals: