This $7 Edge Control Is Actually Good For Your Hair

It promotes hair growth, too.

Published on November 4, 2022 @ 04:05PM
When it comes to natural hairstyling, edge control is more like a "nice to have" rather than a necessity. Typically, whenever my mane is curly and I'm wearing it out, I usually skip it. But if I'm putting my hair into a bun, ponytail, or just got a blow out, I will usually reach for my mini brush and a jar of the strong-hold gel.

But as much as edge control may help to give hair a more uniform look, a lot of them can actually wreak havoc on the delicate strands around your hairline. Unfortunately, many traditional formulas contain a lot of alcohol, which can dry out hair and lead to breakage. Furthermore, piling on the styling product can cause tension and even clog pores — which is a huge no-no.

Luckily, Mielle — an organic natural haircare brand that I've literally never, ever heard anything negative about — has a beautiful solution. And since I got my hands on the brand's Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel this past summer, it's the only thing I've been reaching for to lay down my baby hairs.

Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel
To shop: $7; target.com

The formula contains a gorgeous blend of olive, coconut, and babassu seed oils to keep hair nourished; along with rosemary leaf oil, an ingredient that has not only been proven to promote hair growth, but has shown to have similar results as minoxidil after a six month period.

Another plus? The formula goes on clear — and stays that way.

I cannot tell you the number of times I've used an edge control, gone out, went to the restroom, looked in the mirror, and was horrified by the chalky mess that used to be my edges. And truly, ain't nobody got time for that.

So do yourself, your hair, and your wallet a favor by picking up some goodness from Mielle on your next Target run.

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

