Michelle Yeoh's Surrealist Schiaparelli Wedding Dress Is the Coolest Bridal Look Ever

Days after news of Michelle Yeoh's wedding made headlines, the Oscar-winning actress is giving fans a closer look at her big day. Being 19 years in the making, you know that the superstar wasn't going to wear just any gown for her nuptials to retired automotive magnate Jean Todt. In a new carousel of images posted to her Instagram Feed, Yeoh showed details of her corseted Schiaparelli wedding gown, which featured long lace sleeves and a sleek skirt ending with a short train. But there's no denying that the bodice's embellishment stole the show, highlighting the brand's signature surrealism with a whole face, complete with eyes, a pair of lips, and a nose with a septum piercing.

The ivory gown got a dose of glam from the pearls, gold, and rhinestones and Yeoh kept her hair down and loose as she posed in the dress (and with her Oscar).

Instagram/MichelleYeoh

"Thank q my darling big Brother Diego and Daniel for my stunning @schiaparelli Face of Happiness dress to say hello as Mr & Mrs Todt," she wrote alongside the images, shouting out Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry.



According to People, Yeoh and Todt were engaged for a total of 6,992-days. That very long engagement ended with the ceremony on June 4, which saw the two "married in an intimate ceremony in Geneva."

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” a message in the wedding program, which was shared on Instagram by Felipe Massa, explained to the attendees. "On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES."

