Michelle Yeoh’s SAG Awards Win — and Curse Word-Filled Speech — Made History

She dedicated her win to “every little girl that looks like me.”

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on February 27, 2023 @ 12:29PM
It seems like every time Michelle Yeoh is up for an award during the 2023 awards circuit, she brings home the gold and adds another entry to the history books. Last night, when she snagged the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she did it again. With her win, she became the first Asian actress to take home a SAG Award for acting in a leading role.

Yeoh won the honor for her performance as Evelyn Wang in A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once. During her speech, she mentioned the historic moment, which came after her win at this year's Golden Globes, which earned her a trophy for the same film. 

“This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me,” she said in her speech. She continued, though it was clear she was overwhelmed by the moment as various swear words made their way into her acceptance. “Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible, and I am grateful."

Yeoh's co-stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, also won awards last night. Quan, like Yeoh, also managed to cement his name in the annals of film history, becoming the first Asian male to win a supporting actor award in the film category.

Michelle Yeoh SAG Awards

Getty Images

For the occasion, Yeoh wore a long black Scipaparelli gown with crinkly sequin embellishment all down the front of the gown. She has been wearing the label frequently as she racks up her wins, though she's also peppered in looks by Dior and Armani as she walks each show's respective red carpet. 

