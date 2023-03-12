Michelle Yeoh Looked like a Literal Angel at the 2023 Oscars

It all comes down to this. After critics hemmed and hawed about Michelle Yeoh duking it out against Cate Blanchett for the Best Actress trophy, tonight's the night where the world will find out who takes home the gold. The 2023 Academy Awards's Best Actress race is one of the most anticipated honors of the night, with everyone wondering whether or not Blanchett's role in Tàr (she won the Golden Globe and the BAFTA) will earn her another award (she's already got two, one for Best Supporting Actress and one for Best Actress) or make Michelle Yeoh the first Asian-identifying actress to take home the big prize for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once (she earned a SAG Award earlier this year).

For the biggest night in Hollywood, Yeoh arrived wearing an angelic white Dior couture A-line gown with a sheer neckline and tulle train, all while dripping in diamonds in the form of drop earrings, a white watch, and a coordinating ring. She opted for a peachy-toned glam look and voluminous bouncy curls embellished with a rhinestone headpiece.

The look is just the latest in a slew of red carpet home runs from the actress, who wore vintage Dior to the BAFTAs and a whimsical, sequin-embellished Schiaparelli dress to the SAG Awards.

Getty Images

If Yeoh wins tonight, she'll add another major achievement to her already impressive résumé — and not just for this current awards season run. She's already earned accolades for past work, but Everything Everywhere All at Once earned her a SAG Award (solo — which earned her a spot in the history books — and as part of the film's cast) and many critics see her as a frontrunner this year, especially since she was snubbed for roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians.

Many outlets identified Yeoh as the first Asian actress to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. The Washington Post points out that Merle Oberon, a biracial actress, was nominated for Best Actress in 1936 for her role in The Dark Angel, but she hid her South Asian ancestry at the time, seeing it as a barrier to success in the early days of Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter's announcement of Yeoh's nomination accurately stated that she was the "first Asian-identifying woman to be nominated for the Best Actress category."