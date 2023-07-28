Michelle Yeoh Married Her Fiancé After a 19-Year Engagement

Oscar-winning actress and bona fide cinema icon Michelle Yeoh finally married her longtime fiancé, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, yesterday after he popped the question in 2004. According to People, which did the math, it was a 6,992-day engagement. The two "married in an intimate ceremony in Geneva," the publication confirmed.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” read a message in the wedding program, which was shared on Instagram by Felipe Massa, an ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver. "On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES."

The note finished with a sweet sentiment: "Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Massa's images from the ceremony include Yeoh in various outfits, including a lace dress with a silky bodice and a tasseled cream skirt set.

"Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much . ❤️❤️" he captioned the post, which included a cameo from Yeoh's Best Actress Oscar statuette, which she took home after the 2022 Academy Awards.

Instagram/massafelipe

Neither Yeoh nor her new husband have shared any photos or news from the big day. The wedding comes after a historic year for the actress, who swept awards season with her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. When she won her Oscar — making history in the process — she acknowledged the journey it took to get there and the fact that she was a symbol of representation for Asian actors and actresses.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation," Yeoh told reporters after her big win. "I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling. I Kung Fu'd it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard."

