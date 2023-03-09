Michelle Yeoh's 25 Best Red Carpet Looks —and Counting

It's time to take some pointers from one of Hollywood's most fashionable actresses.

Published on March 9, 2023 @ 02:57PM
Michelle Yeoh wearing a blue gown with giant ruffle details
Photo:

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Michelle Yeoh commands attention. As of late, she has been slaying red carpet after red carpet, stepping out in designs that lean toward classic Hollywood glamour, albeit, with a modern twist. That may come in the form of color, fabric, silhouette, or something else entirely. A former pageant queen who also performed her own stunts as an action film star, Yeoh's style embraces duality without allowing one element to overtake the other. It's what makes the veteran actress one of our favorite style stars to watch and imitate (or at least attempt to).

Keep scrolling for Michelle Yeoh's 25 best red carpet moments to date.

01 of 25

March 4, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a strapless blue dress with decorative spiral apendage

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Michelle Yeoh lit up the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards in this dazzling blue number by Gucci. Her fancy footwear with bedazzled ankle straps finished off the flawless look.

02 of 25

February 26, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a black gown with yellow confetti-like fringe

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

At the SAG Awards, Yeoh came away with a win for Best Actress, becoming the first Asian woman to do so. Her Schiaparelli column gown was fitting for the occasion. After all, what says celebratory more than confetti-like fringe?

03 of 25

February 25, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a sheer black gown with ruffled skirt

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

When in doubt, wear black. The color and silhouette of the A-lister's gown are simple and classic but its details — namely, ruffles and sparkle — add a hint of flair.

04 of 25

February 19, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a blush pink suit with cape

Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

If you've been on the fence about whether cape clothing is right for you, turn to Michelle Yeoh for inspiration. At the BAFTAS, she wore the trend — courtesy of Dior — and she wore it well.

05 of 25

February 13, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a Chanel dark tweed suit

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Talk about power dressing. At the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon, the actress seemed to be manifesting a win by wearing this Chanel bouclé tweed suit.

06 of 25

February 18, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a sheer patterned gown

Karwai Tang / WireImage

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star stepped out at the BAFTAs Nominees Party wearing this dreamy dress. Her belted waistline was flattering, not to mention, it kept the flowy fabric in check.

07 of 25

February 5, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a voluminous sheer black dress

Karwai Tang / WireImage

From the runway to the red carpet. The it-actress killed it at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards in this dramatic black gown from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2023 collection. We love how she paired it with a green mani to add a pop of color.

08 of 25

January 15, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a black gown with pink train

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Yeoh made a fashion statement at the Critics Choice Awards, wearing this head-turning Carolina Herrera gown. Its simple black base layer combined with fun fuchsia sleeves/train was absolutely stunning.

09 of 25

January 14, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a pastel pink-purple shorts suit and metallic silver pumps

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The Malaysian-born actress was all smiles at the BAFTA Tea Party, where she demonstrated the versatility of a classic wardrobe staple. From its shorts to its pastel purple hue, her suit is statement-worthy.

10 of 25

January 10, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a sparkly navy strapless dress

Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

At the 80th Annual Golden Globes, the star dazzled — literally — in a sparkly navy gown by Armani Privé (one of her favorite brands) and Moussaieff high jewelry.

11 of 25

January 8, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a white embroidered shirt and high-waisted black skirt

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Yeoh set out for the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani in a black and white ensemble by Erdem. While the color scheme is timeless, the details — like the top's eyelet pattern and the skirt's peplum design — add some edge.

12 of 25

January 5, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in a black and white top with voluminous structural icy blue skirt and black tights

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Although she tends to gravitate toward formal, floor-length gowns, the style maven chose this short, whimsical confection by Schiaparelli to wear to the Palm Springs International Film Awards, and we were here for it.

13 of 25

December 9, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a white gown with gold neckline and details

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the honoree channeled a Roman goddess à la Valentino haute couture.

14 of 25

December 8, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a royal blue dress with belted bow

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Yeoh showed us that girls just want to have fun (even those 60+) when she attended the TIME Person Of The Year Reception in this flirty blue frock.

15 of 25

November 19, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a pale yellow dress with fringe skirt

Emma McIntyre / WireImage

At the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards, the Memoirs of a Geisha lead wore a low-cut Bottega Veneta gown with contrasting textures.

16 of 25

October 18, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a yellow, long-sleeved dress with slit

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The former Bond girl brightened up the red carpet for Netflix's The School For Good And Evil premiere in this tantalizing, yet tasteful, canary yellow creation.

17 of 25

October 17, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a simple all-white gown

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

For the Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Yeoh made a case for wearing white after Labor Day in this column sheath gown.

18 of 25

September 21, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a strapless black dress with lace bodice

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Here, the fashion-forward celeb posed in a strapless A-line look with a lace bodice. Peep-toe pumps and a sparkly clutch were her accessories du jour.

19 of 25

May 2, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a jade green strapless gown with train

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

All hail, Michelle Yeoh. The award-winning actress looked like royalty walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in this regal jade Prabal Gurung gown made from upcycled silk.

20 of 25

April 29, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a colorful sequined dress with black blazer

Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images

It's no secret that the former pageant queen loves a little (or a lot) of sparkle. She showed up to the San Francisco International Film Festival in this colorful sequined shift dress that wowed. To keep it from feeling too extra, she threw on a black blazer.

21 of 25

March 6, 2022

Michelle Yeoh in a sparkly light-colored shirt-dress with sunglasses

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Yeoh brought all the vibes to the Independent Spirit Awards in this shimmery shirt dress and cool shades.

22 of 25

February 24, 2019

Michelle Yeoh in a sheer black dress with tulle and gold detail overlay

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Always glamorous, The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in haute couture by Elie Saab, one of her go-to designers.

23 of 25

February 24, 2019

Michelle Yeoh in an off-the-shoulder tulle ballgown with silver sequins

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Yeoh was the belle of the ball at the Academy Awards wearing this off-the-shoulder Elie Saab dress that had it all: tulle, sequins, and irrefutable panache.

24 of 25

January 13, 2019

Michelle Yeoh in a one-shoulder red dress with flower embellishment

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The lady in red stunned at the Critics' Choice Awards in a one-shoulder Marchesa gown with cape and floral detail. To call it swoon-worthy would be an understatement.

25 of 25

January 6, 2019

Michelle Yeoh in a green dress with floral embellishments

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

The Crazy Rich Asians star made us green with style envy when she wore this emerald gown to the Golden Globes. And mic drop.

