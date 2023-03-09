Keep scrolling for Michelle Yeoh's 25 best red carpet moments to date.

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Michelle Yeoh commands attention. As of late, she has been slaying red carpet after red carpet, stepping out in designs that lean toward classic Hollywood glamour, albeit, with a modern twist. That may come in the form of color, fabric, silhouette, or something else entirely. A former pageant queen who also performed her own stunts as an action film star, Yeoh's style embraces duality without allowing one element to overtake the other. It's what makes the veteran actress one of our favorite style stars to watch and imitate (or at least attempt to).

01 of 25 March 4, 2023 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Michelle Yeoh lit up the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards in this dazzling blue number by Gucci. Her fancy footwear with bedazzled ankle straps finished off the flawless look.

02 of 25 February 26, 2023 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic At the SAG Awards, Yeoh came away with a win for Best Actress, becoming the first Asian woman to do so. Her Schiaparelli column gown was fitting for the occasion. After all, what says celebratory more than confetti-like fringe? Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Michelle Yeoh to Celebrate Her SAG Awards Win — and Everything Else You Didn’t See at the Show

03 of 25 February 25, 2023 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic When in doubt, wear black. The color and silhouette of the A-lister's gown are simple and classic but its details — namely, ruffles and sparkle — add a hint of flair.

04 of 25 February 19, 2023 Neil Mockford / FilmMagic If you've been on the fence about whether cape clothing is right for you, turn to Michelle Yeoh for inspiration. At the BAFTAS, she wore the trend — courtesy of Dior — and she wore it well. There's a Reason Everyone Still Loves Dior

05 of 25 February 13, 2023 JC Olivera / Getty Images Talk about power dressing. At the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon, the actress seemed to be manifesting a win by wearing this Chanel bouclé tweed suit. The 37 Best Chanel Red Carpet Looks of All Time

06 of 25 February 18, 2023 Karwai Tang / WireImage The Everything Everywhere All At Once star stepped out at the BAFTAs Nominees Party wearing this dreamy dress. Her belted waistline was flattering, not to mention, it kept the flowy fabric in check.

07 of 25 February 5, 2023 Karwai Tang / WireImage From the runway to the red carpet. The it-actress killed it at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards in this dramatic black gown from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2023 collection. We love how she paired it with a green mani to add a pop of color. Sexy, Moody Black Dresses Returned to the Red Carpet for the 2022 Oscars

08 of 25 January 15, 2023 Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Yeoh made a fashion statement at the Critics Choice Awards, wearing this head-turning Carolina Herrera gown. Its simple black base layer combined with fun fuchsia sleeves/train was absolutely stunning.

09 of 25 January 14, 2023 Steve Granitz / FilmMagic The Malaysian-born actress was all smiles at the BAFTA Tea Party, where she demonstrated the versatility of a classic wardrobe staple. From its shorts to its pastel purple hue, her suit is statement-worthy. So Many Celebrities Have Been Wearing Suits Lately — Here's How to Shop the Trend

10 of 25 January 10, 2023 Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic At the 80th Annual Golden Globes, the star dazzled — literally — in a sparkly navy gown by Armani Privé (one of her favorite brands) and Moussaieff high jewelry. It Was a Good Night for Women Over 50 at the Golden Globes

11 of 25 January 8, 2023 Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Yeoh set out for the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani in a black and white ensemble by Erdem. While the color scheme is timeless, the details — like the top's eyelet pattern and the skirt's peplum design — add some edge. Julia Roberts Has Been Following This One Fashion Rule Since the ‘80s

12 of 25 January 5, 2023 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Although she tends to gravitate toward formal, floor-length gowns, the style maven chose this short, whimsical confection by Schiaparelli to wear to the Palm Springs International Film Awards, and we were here for it.

13 of 25 December 9, 2022 Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the honoree channeled a Roman goddess à la Valentino haute couture. A Brief History of Valentino

14 of 25 December 8, 2022 Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Yeoh showed us that girls just want to have fun (even those 60+) when she attended the TIME Person Of The Year Reception in this flirty blue frock.

15 of 25 November 19, 2022 Emma McIntyre / WireImage At the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards, the Memoirs of a Geisha lead wore a low-cut Bottega Veneta gown with contrasting textures.

16 of 25 October 18, 2022 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic The former Bond girl brightened up the red carpet for Netflix's The School For Good And Evil premiere in this tantalizing, yet tasteful, canary yellow creation.

17 of 25 October 17, 2022 Jon Kopaloff / WireImage For the Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Yeoh made a case for wearing white after Labor Day in this column sheath gown.

18 of 25 September 21, 2022 Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Here, the fashion-forward celeb posed in a strapless A-line look with a lace bodice. Peep-toe pumps and a sparkly clutch were her accessories du jour.

19 of 25 May 2, 2022 Mike Coppola / Getty Images All hail, Michelle Yeoh. The award-winning actress looked like royalty walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in this regal jade Prabal Gurung gown made from upcycled silk. The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream 'Gilded Age'

20 of 25 April 29, 2022 Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images It's no secret that the former pageant queen loves a little (or a lot) of sparkle. She showed up to the San Francisco International Film Festival in this colorful sequined shift dress that wowed. To keep it from feeling too extra, she threw on a black blazer. How to Wear Sequins and Shine Without Feeling So Extra

21 of 25 March 6, 2022 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Yeoh brought all the vibes to the Independent Spirit Awards in this shimmery shirt dress and cool shades.

22 of 25 February 24, 2019 Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Always glamorous, The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in haute couture by Elie Saab, one of her go-to designers. Tulle Skirts Are Trending Again Like It's 2015

23 of 25 February 24, 2019 Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images Yeoh was the belle of the ball at the Academy Awards wearing this off-the-shoulder Elie Saab dress that had it all: tulle, sequins, and irrefutable panache.

24 of 25 January 13, 2019 Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images The lady in red stunned at the Critics' Choice Awards in a one-shoulder Marchesa gown with cape and floral detail. To call it swoon-worthy would be an understatement. Pick a Favorite Shoulder, Because Asymmetrical Styles Are Everywhere for Spring '22