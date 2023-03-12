Michelle Williams Arrived at the 2023 Oscars in an Angelic White Gown

Michelle Williams is continuing her long-standing history of delivering outstanding looks to the Academy Awards red carpet. The actress, who is nominated tonight in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her work in The Fabelmans, arrived at the 95th annual awards ceremony in an all-white Chanel couture look — but her gown already made her a winner in our book.

Williams's dress featured a sheer overlay smattered with crystals. And while that may have been eye-catching on its own, the strapless dress also featured a heavily embellished bodice. She added a diamond choker as well as a second dainty necklace from Tiffany & Co. Her signature short hair was swept to one side and she added bold red lipstick to finish the ensemble.

Getty images

While the Fabelmans actress may be looking to take home her first Oscars statue during tonight’s ceremony, this is far from her first nomination — she was previously nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role and Supporting Role categories two times each (2011 and 2012 for leading, and 2006 and 2017 for supporting).

When speaking to People earlier this year, Michelle opened up about how this nomination differs from those she’s received before. “My gosh, it means so much to me. It means so much to me to have been asked to make this movie with Steven Spielberg, and to play his mother, who he loved very, very much,” she shared. “It's beyond a dream come true.”

getty images

Williams continued, “It's really like the honor of a lifetime. So, to take this movie here, and to take this character here, this woman, this real woman, who he loved so much that he wanted to make a movie about her so that she could live forever, to take her on this journey here is really meaningful.”