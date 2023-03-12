Michelle Williams Arrived at the 2023 Oscars in an Angelic White Gown

The five-time Oscar-nominated actress is looking to take home her first win.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 @ 07:50PM
Michelle williams 2023 Oscars
Photo:

Getty Images

Michelle Williams is continuing her long-standing history of delivering outstanding looks to the Academy Awards red carpet. The actress, who is nominated tonight in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her work in The Fabelmans, arrived at the 95th annual awards ceremony in an all-white Chanel couture look — but her gown already made her a winner in our book.

Williams's dress featured a sheer overlay smattered with crystals. And while that may have been eye-catching on its own, the strapless dress also featured a heavily embellished bodice. She added a diamond choker as well as a second dainty necklace from Tiffany & Co. Her signature short hair was swept to one side and she added bold red lipstick to finish the ensemble.

Michelle williams 2023 Oscars

Getty images

While the Fabelmans actress may be looking to take home her first Oscars statue during tonight’s ceremony, this is far from her first nomination — she was previously nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role and Supporting Role categories two times each (2011 and 2012 for leading, and 2006 and 2017 for supporting).

When speaking to People earlier this year, Michelle opened up about how this nomination differs from those she’s received before. “My gosh, it means so much to me. It means so much to me to have been asked to make this movie with Steven Spielberg, and to play his mother, who he loved very, very much,” she shared. “It's beyond a dream come true.”

Michelle williams 2022 oscars

getty images

Williams continued, “It's really like the honor of a lifetime. So, to take this movie here, and to take this character here, this woman, this real woman, who he loved so much that he wanted to make a movie about her so that she could live forever, to take her on this journey here is really meaningful.”

Related Articles
Fan Bingbing 2023 Oscars
Fan Bingbing Already Won the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Best Beauty Looks Danai Gurira
The Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas Channeled Marilyn Monroe in a Nude Sequined Corset Dress
Miley Cyrus Versace RTW Fall 2023 Los Angeles Show
Miley Cyrus's Versace Gown Was the Perfect Combination of Goth and Princess
Oscars Red Carpet 2023
Stephanie Hsu's Pink 2023 Oscars Gown Featured a Throwback Bubble Hem
Oscars
How to Watch the 2023 Oscars
Lady Gaga 'A Star Is Born' Premiere
Here's Why Lady Gaga Is Skipping Out on Performing at the 2023 Oscars
florence pugh 'a good person' premiere
Florence Pugh Elevated Businesswear With a Side Boob-Baring Crop Top and Floor-Skimming Opera Gloves
Courteney cox daughter coco scream red carpet
Courteney Cox Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Her Daughter Coco
Jamie Lee Curtis Independent Spirit
Jamie Lee Curtis Completely Forgot That She Kissed Michelle Yeoh
Rihanna
Rihanna's Oscar Prep Includes Showing Her Son Her Old Music Videos
Jamie Lee Curtis Friendships
Jamie Lee Curtis's Best Celebrity Friendship Moments
All the Outrageous Items Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominee Gift Bags
The 2023 Oscar Nominee Gift Bag Has a Whopping Six-Figure Value
Cate Blanchett in a low-cut black v-neck jumpsuit with swirly blue puff shoulders and sleeves
25 of Cate Blanchett's Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks
Michelle Yeoh wearing a blue gown with giant ruffle details
Michelle Yeoh's 25 Best Red Carpet Looks —and Counting
Austin Butler in a black suit with sheer black shirt
Austin Butler's Best Red Carpet Looks