Michelle Pfeiffer Calls This Blush One of Her “All-Time Favorites,” and Shoppers With Mature Skin Swear by It

Like the classic '90s supermodels (Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, etc.) there is a class of original, supreme makeup artists who defined the era’s aesthetic as much as the clothes did. The list includes Kevyn Aucoin and Gucci Westman, the latter of which launched her own beauty brand, Westman Atelier, a few years ago. It quickly became a favorite of makeup artists, celebrities, and shoppers alike thanks to its innovative, yet effortless formulas. The makeup sticks are the brands’ hero products, including the Baby Cheeks Blush Stick used by Michelle Pfeiffer.

In an Instagram video where she shared her clean beauty go-tos, Pfeiffer described the blush as “one of her all-time favorites.” The creamy formula is actually multipurpose; you can use it on your cheeks, eyes, and lips. Baby Cheeks comes in six shades, and your options include everything from a demure dusty rose, ‘petal,’ to a bold and berry red, ‘bichette’. Although it’s a pigmented makeup product, Baby Cheeks is packed with skin-boosting, anti-aging ingredients that make it a favorite among shoppers with “mature skin.”

The skincare benefits come from berryflux vita, jojoba seed oil, grape extract, and an ayurvedic oil blend. Together, they hydrate, strengthen and cushion the skin barrier, smooth texture, and provide antioxidant-packed support to combat environmental stressors.

To apply, Gucci Westman suggests dabbing the color onto your fingers and applying from the middle of your cheekbone, working your way out to create an oval shape. For best results, start lightly and add layers to increase the opacity.

Shoppers describe it as a one-swipe, customizable, and buildable formula that “melts right into the skin.” Although cream blush can be daunting, Baby Cheeks’ is so seamless that Sephora shoppers call it “great for beginners.” Reviewers also say “a little of this color goes a long way” but will give you “a flushed, healthy glow.” Several reviewers say it’s also “perfect for spring and summer” thanks to the way it delivers a “dewy flush.”

As evidenced by ecstatic reviewers — and Michelle Pfeiffer’s enviable complexion, this is the only blush you’ll need for a beaming “summer glow” that shoppers of all age groups can’t get enough of. Head to Credo Beauty to find your perfect shade of Baby Cheeks — I recommend beginning with dusty pink, ‘petal’ or mauve rose, ‘dou dou.’)

