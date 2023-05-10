Meghann Fahy and Anne Hathaway’s Go-To Summer Scents Are From Michelle Pfeiffer’s Chic Perfume Brand

In the early 2000s, you couldn’t walk into a drugstore or department store without being accosted by the smells and images of every celebrity imaginable and their perfume. Celebrity perfumes still exist, but that oversaturation has moved from fragrance to beauty brands. (Seriously, every celebrity has one.) The hype has died down, which has allowed people to create thoughtful fragrance brands defined by how well they work rather than celebrity pedigree.

Take Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose for example. I was first introduced to the brand through the Fog perfume — an earthy scent with notes of vetiver wood and magnolia — and I thought it was a wonderfully simple and serene fragrance; I had no idea it was Pfeiffer’s at the time. So, it comes as no surprise that her unisex, hypoallergenic, and clean fragrance brand is a big hit with shoppers and celebrities alike. It garnered compliments from Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Coolidge, and most recently, Meghann Fahy. In an interview with The Strategist, Fahy said, “Windows Down is my summer scent and, probably, my favorite from Henry Rose.” She added: “I read an interview where [Michelle Pfeiffer] said she used to love the smell of her dad’s cologne or his Old Spice. This was her homage to that, and I love it.”

Credo Beauty

Shop now: $35–$120; credobeauty.com and nordstrom.com

Several of the brand’s fragrances have hundreds of five-star ratings and Fahy’s go-to, Windows Down, is a best-seller at Credo. It’s described as citrusy with base notes of moss and musk and top notes of grapefruit, bergamot, and neroli. One Nordstrom reviewer who bought the scent for their wife commented, “Not only does she love it, but every time I step into the house and get near her, it puts a smile on my face. She gets asked everywhere she goes what she smells from.”

Hathaway also happened to say that Henry Rose is a favorite of hers for summer. “The scent I wear is Sheep’s Clothing by Henry Rose,” she told the Wall Street Journal last year. “I started wearing it this summer. It made me feel happy and sensuous.” The “floral woody” perfume is a mix of pink peppercorn, Turkish rose absolute, and amber.

Credo

A “picky” five-star reviewer of Sheep’s Clothing said that while a lot of perfumes “turn powdery or sharp” on their skin, they didn’t experience any of that with this Henry Rose scent. “It’s musky, earthy, still a bit feminine, and addictive… old fantasy mossy woods vibes.” A Nordstrom shopper described it as “the perfect balance of rose with a gentle spicy back note.” “It’s soft, sexy, and tantalizing to the senses,” they raved. Like Windows Down, shoppers say that Sheep’s Clothing is also responsible for endless compliments from strangers.

Head to Credo and Nordstrom to shop Meghann Fahy and Anne Hathaway’s go-to summer scents, plus more shopper-favorite Henry Rose perfumes.