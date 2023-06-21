I Identified the “Miracle” Concealer Michelle Pfeiffer Is Wearing in That Internet-Breaking Makeover Selfie

Her “three-minute” transformation is thanks to one product.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 09:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Close Up of Michelle Pfeiffer
Photo:

Getty Images

It took 15 minutes of deep Instagram research, but I did it; I found out the exact “miracle” concealer recommendation Michelle Pfeiffer used for her smooth complexion in a glowing Instagram selfie. According to an Instagram comment from Lazaro Esteban Arias, the makeup artist behind the actress’ look, Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer is the product responsible for her “three-minute” transformation. 

Besides being an actress, Pfeiffer is also the founder of Henry Rose, a clean, unisex, hypoallergenic fragrance brand that counts Anne Hathaway and Meghann Fahy as fans. Pfeiffer stopped by a Sephora store for her brand’s brick-and-mortar debut, which is where the makeover took place. 

Sephora has enough concealer options to overwhelm even the most seasoned shoppers, but Forever Skin Correct Concealer is a safe and sensible choice. It’s editor-approved and has thousands of five-star reviews across retailers including Sephora and Nordstrom

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $40; nordstrom.com and sephora.com

This Dior concealer comes in 30 medium- to full-coverage shades. It doesn’t transfer to clothes or fabrics, is long-lasting, and reduces redness, dark circles, and the appearance of blemishes and imperfections. It has skincare benefits, too, thanks to its iris extract-packed formula, which provides deep hydration that lasts throughout the day. 

One reviewer called Forever Skin Concealer “a game-changer.” “It doesn’t crack and it blends in so well under my eyes that you can’t tell that I have anything on,” the shopper exclaimed. Another self-described “older” shopper said that this covers the dark circles they’ve had their entire life. Plus, they added, “It does not crease or get into fine lines.” A third person with “moderate rosacea” called Forever Skin Concealer “a life saver” thanks to its “great coverage and long wear.” 

Although the concealer was the star of Pfeiffer’s Instagram post, lots of people also inquired about the blush responsible for her healthy flush. I haven’t figured that one out yet, but the actress has been known to use Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

Head to Nordstrom and Sephora to find your perfect shade of the “miracle” Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer. 

PETAL Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

Credo

Shop now: $48; credobeauty.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
Nail Care Product
Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Related Articles
Amazon Shoppers Call This Breezy Activewear Skort Perfect for the Heat
This “Super Comfortable” Activewear Skort Is on Sale for Just $12 Right Now
Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit on Sale on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers "Feel So Sexy" in This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit That's on Sale for Just $12
Amazon K-Beauty Secret Storefront
Amazon’s Secret K-Beauty Section Is Full of Top Serums, Moisturizers, and Masks Starting at $5
Shoppers Say This Aveene Skin Tint Neutralizes
Shoppers in Their 50s “Look So Much Younger” Thanks to This Dark Circle- and Fine Line-Reducing Skin Tint
Amazon Floral Halter Dress For Summer
My Mom Won’t Stop Raving About This “Airy” Summer Dress, and You Can Get It From $18 on Amazon
Essie Pedi Fast Dry
I Keep This $10 Rapid-Dry Polish in My Purse for Glossy, Smudge-Free Nails on the Go
Bella Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury New Lip Blur
Amal Clooney’s Go-To Universally Flattering Lipstick Comes in a New Formula, and Bella Hadid Calls It “Dreamy”
Amazonâs Hottest New Release the Perfect T-Shirt Bra
44DD-Sized Shoppers Call This the “Perfect T-Shirt” Bra” and It’s 61% Off at Amazon Right Now
Olivia Wilde Black Sports Bra Black Leggings
OIivia Wilde Just Wore This $64 Supermodel Sneaker With Athleisure
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s Sleek Black Short-Shorts Are a Sporty Style Staple, and They're $23 at Amazon
Best Fashion and Beauty Deals on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals Starting at $5
Black Bodysuit from Target
I'm a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Good Deal, and This $15 Bodysuit Is My Favorite Summer Purchase So Far
White Keds Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling White Sneakers From the Brand Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Are on Sale for $40
Amazon Airy Blouse Summer Favorite
Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25
Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm Treatment Products
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling, $21 Eye Gel Makes Their Skin Look “Years Younger” in Just 1 Week