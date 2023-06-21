Beauty Makeup Face Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers, and Coverage I Identified the “Miracle” Concealer Michelle Pfeiffer Is Wearing in That Internet-Breaking Makeover Selfie Her “three-minute” transformation is thanks to one product. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 @ 09:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images It took 15 minutes of deep Instagram research, but I did it; I found out the exact “miracle” concealer recommendation Michelle Pfeiffer used for her smooth complexion in a glowing Instagram selfie. According to an Instagram comment from Lazaro Esteban Arias, the makeup artist behind the actress’ look, Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer is the product responsible for her “three-minute” transformation. Besides being an actress, Pfeiffer is also the founder of Henry Rose, a clean, unisex, hypoallergenic fragrance brand that counts Anne Hathaway and Meghann Fahy as fans. Pfeiffer stopped by a Sephora store for her brand’s brick-and-mortar debut, which is where the makeover took place. Sephora has enough concealer options to overwhelm even the most seasoned shoppers, but Forever Skin Correct Concealer is a safe and sensible choice. It’s editor-approved and has thousands of five-star reviews across retailers including Sephora and Nordstrom. Nordstrom Shop now: $40; nordstrom.com and sephora.com This Dior concealer comes in 30 medium- to full-coverage shades. It doesn’t transfer to clothes or fabrics, is long-lasting, and reduces redness, dark circles, and the appearance of blemishes and imperfections. It has skincare benefits, too, thanks to its iris extract-packed formula, which provides deep hydration that lasts throughout the day. One reviewer called Forever Skin Concealer “a game-changer.” “It doesn’t crack and it blends in so well under my eyes that you can’t tell that I have anything on,” the shopper exclaimed. Another self-described “older” shopper said that this covers the dark circles they’ve had their entire life. Plus, they added, “It does not crease or get into fine lines.” A third person with “moderate rosacea” called Forever Skin Concealer “a life saver” thanks to its “great coverage and long wear.” Although the concealer was the star of Pfeiffer’s Instagram post, lots of people also inquired about the blush responsible for her healthy flush. I haven’t figured that one out yet, but the actress has been known to use Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks Blush Stick. Head to Nordstrom and Sephora to find your perfect shade of the “miracle” Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer. Credo Shop now: $48; credobeauty.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day