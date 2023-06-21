I Identified the “Miracle” Concealer Michelle Pfeiffer Is Wearing in That Internet-Breaking Makeover Selfie

It took 15 minutes of deep Instagram research, but I did it; I found out the exact “miracle” concealer recommendation Michelle Pfeiffer used for her smooth complexion in a glowing Instagram selfie. According to an Instagram comment from Lazaro Esteban Arias, the makeup artist behind the actress’ look, Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer is the product responsible for her “three-minute” transformation.

Besides being an actress, Pfeiffer is also the founder of Henry Rose, a clean, unisex, hypoallergenic fragrance brand that counts Anne Hathaway and Meghann Fahy as fans. Pfeiffer stopped by a Sephora store for her brand’s brick-and-mortar debut, which is where the makeover took place.

Sephora has enough concealer options to overwhelm even the most seasoned shoppers, but Forever Skin Correct Concealer is a safe and sensible choice. It’s editor-approved and has thousands of five-star reviews across retailers including Sephora and Nordstrom.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $40; nordstrom.com and sephora.com

This Dior concealer comes in 30 medium- to full-coverage shades. It doesn’t transfer to clothes or fabrics, is long-lasting, and reduces redness, dark circles, and the appearance of blemishes and imperfections. It has skincare benefits, too, thanks to its iris extract-packed formula, which provides deep hydration that lasts throughout the day.

One reviewer called Forever Skin Concealer “a game-changer.” “It doesn’t crack and it blends in so well under my eyes that you can’t tell that I have anything on,” the shopper exclaimed. Another self-described “older” shopper said that this covers the dark circles they’ve had their entire life. Plus, they added, “It does not crease or get into fine lines.” A third person with “moderate rosacea” called Forever Skin Concealer “a life saver” thanks to its “great coverage and long wear.”

Although the concealer was the star of Pfeiffer’s Instagram post, lots of people also inquired about the blush responsible for her healthy flush. I haven’t figured that one out yet, but the actress has been known to use Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks Blush Stick.

Head to Nordstrom and Sephora to find your perfect shade of the “miracle” Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer.

Credo

Shop now: $48; credobeauty.com

