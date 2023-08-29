Michelle Obama's Date Night With Barack Included the Most Unexpected Dress

She pulled out some O.G. FLOTUS style signatures.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
August 29, 2023
Former First Lady Michelle Obama
There was absolutely no shortage of star power at this year's US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. And while the event hosted its fair share of actors, actresses, and the fashion world's brightest, it's tough to compete when Michelle Obama and her husband, President Barack Obama, are in attendance. The former first lady and her beau kicked off the festivities in Queens last night, where MObama skipped out on some of her more avant-garde fashion swerves and seemed to go back into her J.Crew-approved FLOTUS archives. During the outing, she wore a strapless denim dress with bold bodice seaming (not something you'd normally see on a court, that's for sure) paired with a super-cropped black cardigan and summer-appropriate espadrilles.

At one point, she put on a pair of very on-theme tennis-ball-lensed novelty sunglasses, but aside from that moment of fun, she kept her accessories simple with a stack of bracelets. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail for the night, and for his part, Barack wore a white shirt and dark pants.

Barack Obama, Former President of the USA and Michelle Obama

Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Other big names in attendance included Danny DeVito, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, Vera Wang, and noted tennis enthusiasts, Anna Wintour, and Katie Couric. Rounding out the famous faces were Jamie Chung and her husband, Bryan Greenberg.

This year, Poland’s Iga Swiatek is projected to take home the top prize on the women's side. She's defending her title from last year and remains no. 1 in the world. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are looking to take the top spot from her, though projections say it's a tough task this year. Over on the men’s side of the tournament, fans have their fingers crossed for a rematch between Novak Djokovic and bonafide fashion fan Carlos Alcaraz, who are the top-ranked men at the moment. Alcaraz just nabbed his first campaign with Louis Vuitton, cementing him as a fashion favorite as well as a sports icon.

