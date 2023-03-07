Michelle Obama Said She Was "Uncontrollably Sobbing" After President Trump's Inauguration

"I cried for 30 minutes straight."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 @ 02:11PM
Michelle Obama
Photo:

Getty Images

Michelle Obama's new podcast is already getting everyone in their feelings. In a teaser clip released yesterday, she explained how parents (and people in general) should spread gladness instead of pointing out shortcomings, and today, she went a full 180 from that and explained the rush of feelings that came after she and President Barack Obama departed the White House in the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.

“When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” Obama explained in the debut episode of The Light Podcast on Audible. 

It was a combination of many things, she elaborated, not just the obvious fact that there was a shift in the political sphere. It was about her children, too.

“After the inauguration — and we know whose inauguration we were at — that day was so emotional on so many different reasons. We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew,” Obama shared. “They remembered Chicago, but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere. So, we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them."

Michelle Obama

Getty Images

Obama went on to say that it was hard for her to sit through the ceremony and see that everything she and Barack had worked for, like diversity, seemed to be lost as a new president took office.

“There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display — there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America,” Obama said. 

Obama has opened up about the moment in the past. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon in 2018, she shared that she “stopped even trying to smile” during Trump’s inauguration.

Related Articles
Fergie and Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson Says She and Princess Diana Would Have Friendly "Granny-Offs" If She Were Still Alive
Zendaya
Zendaya’s All-Leather Look Included a Moto Jacket and Skintight Pants
Jenna Ortega SCREAM IV
Jenna Ortega Paired a Tuxedo Jacket With a Deconstructed, Plunging Minidress
Michelle Obama Book Tour
Michelle Obama Says It's Important to Show Kids "Gladness"
Ciara Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Dundas
Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings
Jamie Lee Curtis Independent Spirit
Jamie Lee Curtis Completely Forgot That She Kissed Michelle Yeoh
Sydney Sweeney x Frankie's Bikinis
Sydney Sweeney Modeled Bridal Swimwear for Frankies Bikinis
Katie Holmes Yellow Suit New York City March 2023
Katie Holmes Paired a Fishnet Top with Wet Hair
Rihanna
Rihanna's Oscar Prep Includes Showing Her Son Her Old Music Videos
Kerry Washington ABFF
Kerry Washington Wore Whitney Houston's Iconic 1996 Red Velvet Dress
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Latest Outfit Paired Clashing Colors on Purpose
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Centurion New York 2023
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Had a Cute Mother-Daughter Matching Moment in Pastels
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown
Lily Collins & Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts and Lily Collins Had a 'Mirror, Mirror' Reunion
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top