Michelle Obama Paired a Utilitarian Fendi Jumpsuit With a Matching Pleated Skirt on ‘The Tonight Show’

Take note, first ladies — Michelle Obama is proving that post-White House style can be just as front-page-worthy (or even better) as all of the midi dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces worn while on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

While promoting her new book, The Light We Carry, during a Wednesday evening appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the lawyer and writer put a sexy yet sophisticated spin on jumpsuits while ushering in masculine tailoring with a utilitarian deconstruction. For the occasion, Michelle sported an ensemble from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection: a utility long-sleeve jumpsuit in a dark blue hue with a matching pleated skirt with a short train that draped behind her.

Michelle paired the Fendi jumpsuit with matching dark blue pointed-toe boots and diamond jewelry — including a smattering of rings and long drop earrings by EÉRA. Aside from her high cornrow ponytail, the former first lady's glam consisted of a glowing complexion, a glossy lip, and smoky eyeshadow. For a pop of color, Michelle painted her nails a bright orange color.

In addition to showing off her personality through her latest outfit choice, the former first lady reminisced on what it was like to return to the White House for the first time last fall after spending eight years there. While hinting that former president Donald Trump broke the tradition of inviting processors back to the White House, she shared, “No. Wasn’t invited,” jokingly adding, “Oooh, shade.”

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In Sept. 2022, the Obamas returned for the unveiling of their official portraits following President Barack Obama's departure from office in 2017. “It’s a tradition,” she explained. “You do your official portraits, the next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back, so these pictures have been done for a long, long time.”

She added, “It’s also a time for the staff to come back and reminisce and be together. It’s a ritual.”

