Michelle Obama Paired Silky Cargo Pants With an Oversized Blazer and a Super-Voluminous Ponytail

First lady fashion meets streetwear.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on December 20, 2022 @ 12:56PM
Michelle Obama White Cargo Pants IG
Photo:

Instragram/MeredithKoops

It may not be a remixed dress over jeans, but Michelle Obama is continuing her fashion tour de force with her latest look, which brings together a streetwear staple with an office-appropriate blazer. It's miles and miles away from the demure sheath dresses and pantsuits that she wore during her tenure as first lady, but definitely in line with the amazing ensembles that she's been wearing as she promotes her new book, The Light We Carry.

Meredith Koop, Obama's stylist, shared a close look at the all-white outfit on Instagram. The monochromatic set combined a pair of silky, loose-fit Balmain cargo pants with an oversized, boxy-fit longline blazer and sneakers from the same brand. Obama added an asymmetrical bodysuit from Christy Rilling Atelier and finished the look with jewelry from Alexis Bittar, Jennifer Fisher, and Vhernier. Obama showed off her natural hair texture — pulled back into a voluminous ponytail — and dance moves in a clip that Koop shared alongside the outfit — and a few others, including a Versace set, a Brandon Maxwell masterpiece, and a look from Dion Lee. 

During a recent interview, Obama jokingly called her children terrorists and explained that when they were young, she grew to resent her husband, Barack, because they were both just so overwhelmed.

"Little kids, they’re terroristsThey are. They have demands. They don’t talk. They’re poor communicators. They cry all the time. They’re irrational. They’re needy," she joked during a chat with Revolt. "And you love them more than anything. And so you can’t blame them, right? So you turn that ire on each other."

“People think I’m being catty for saying this — it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband," she added. "Ten years! And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

