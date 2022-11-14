Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives

While Michelle and Barack Obama have long-solidified their relationship as the ultimate couple goals, Michelle’s latest interview — which gave viewers a look at how the duo is handling their daughters Sasha and Malia’s new dating lives — may have just earned them a spot as parent goals, too.

While talking with Robin Roberts during a 20/20 special interview that aired Sunday, Michelle opened up about how she views her daughters’ new phase of life. "I think it's wonderful," she shared. “I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people.”

According to Michelle, the former POTUS has also taken the transition in stride, learning to walk the line between being protective and overbearing. “Look, they are 24 and 21," she said of their daughters. "They were in high school. They went to prom. They've lived life. And he's learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy."

The former first lady also revealed how her relationship with her daughters has changed since they entered their twenties, adding that Malia and Sasha enjoy hosting in their shared Los Angeles home.

"They had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis," she told Roberts of a recent gathering. "They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. And it's just fun, watching them become themselves."

Michelle also joked that she was “astonished” when the pair brought out coasters to save their coffee table from water marks. “They didn't care about the water marks on my table in the White House, but ooh they got their coasters out," she laughed. "So, you know, as you said, they were paying attention.”

