Michaela Coel's Completely Sheer 2023 Met Gala Gown Featured Glitzy Nipple Brooches

In addition to co-chairing tonight's event, Michaela Coel also absolutely slayed the 2023 Met Gala carpet. On May 1 (also conveniently the first Monday in May), the screenwriter and actress arrived at the famed steps in a completely see-through Schiaparelli gown that was covered in over 130,000 (!!) crystals and took nearly 3,800 hours to construct.

Taking Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" to heart, Coel stepped out on the cream-colored carpet in a shimmery, brown sheer gown that featured a mock-neck design, long sleeves, and a dramatic train. Diamonds, pearls, and chains — including two star-shaped nipple brooches and an eye-catching diamond collar — completely covered the dress's otherwise simple base, and Michaela added even more shimmer to the look by accessorizing with oversized gold drop earrings and Schiaparelli's signature gold toe-heels.

getty images

This year's theme, and corresponding exhibit in the Met, is a tribute to the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld (officially titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”). Coel is joined this evening by her fellow co-chairs Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, and tennis star Roger Federer, who have all majorly impacted the fashion industry and pop culture zeitgeist during their storied careers.

In 2021, the I May Destroy You creator and star attended the Met Gala in a V-neck patriotic blue sequined Balenciaga jumpsuit (with attached boots, of course) that fit into the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme for obvious reasons.

Back in October of last year, Coel had a run-in with Rihanna at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and had the most relatable reaction. "I didn't know that was going to happen," she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "Love, I'm still processing that she smiled at me. It gave me a little edge."

Here's hoping for another meet-cute between these two stars on the steps of the Met.