You'll Be Blown Away By What Paris Jackson Looks Like Now

It's hard to believe that Michael Jackson passed away six years ago today. I'll never forget where I was when I heard the news. My heart immediately went out to Michael's three young children, Paris, Prince, and Blanket. In the years that followed, Paris had a difficult time coping with her dad's death and even attempted suicide in 2013. But these days, the 17-year-old is happy, healthy, and rocking a killer personal style.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Paris has experimented with her beauty look. In 2012, she had a face full of bangs, in 2013 she went straight-up ginger, and in 2014 she sported a pixie cut. As much as I love Paris's hair, it's her makeup I find most impressive. Can you say #eyelinergoals?