Michael Cera Kept His Son a Secret Because of a Very Unexpected Reason

He's just Allan on the big screen, but Michael Cera is an IRL dad when he's not the butt of every Ken joke. And even his most die-hard fans may not have known that tidbit, because the actor isn't just notoriously private, he doesn't have a social media presence, which is exactly why when he dropped the news that he and his wife, Nadine, had a son together, nobody expected it.

"I just didn't tweet about it," he said during an interview on the Life Is Short podcast. "I don't know what the protocol is [when you have a kid]."

He went on to joke that he wasn't sure if his son would want his photo circulating on the internet, saying, "I don't know if he would consent to being posted."

Elsewhere during the interview, Cera spoke about how being a father changed his life, because he didn't have the same reaction to fatherhood as many of his friends.

"A lot of my [guy] friends when I asked that question, mostly everyone says, 'Yeah,'" he said. "But that was never my response or my feeling. I was just not that defined in my own feelings about it because I was enjoying my life. I could have gone on like that."

But now that the kiddo is here, Cera says he loves being a dad and can't imagine himself any other way. "It's so great," he said of fatherhood. "You can't even measure how much joy [it's been]. Throughout the day, it's just like amazing,"

In February 2023, Cera explained to the Hollywood Reporter that being a father has made him reconsider his career, as well, saying that he wanted to make sure that he was spending enough time with his son and not putting work over family.



"You just want to spend as much time with them as possible. So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months," he said. "And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot."

