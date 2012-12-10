Watch Tonight! Michael Bublé's Christmas Special on NBC, With Carly Rae Jepsen

You know it's really the holiday season when Michael Bublé takes over the airwaves with his always-smooth winter-infused crooning. And tonight, he will do just that! Bublé returns to NBC for his second annual Michael Bublé: Home for the Holidays--with a couple of very special guests in tow! Carly Rae Jepsen will join him for a spirited duet performance, as well as everyone's favorite muppet, the always-red Elmo. We can expect classic tracks like "Jingle Bell Rock," "Let It Snow," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and "Winter Wonderland," and we're sure there are a couple of surprises in store as well! Tune in to NBC tonight at 10 p.m. EST to see all the holly-decked action!

