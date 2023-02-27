Michael B. Jordan Is the Latest Face (and Body) of Calvin Klein Underwear

This is not a drill

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 27, 2023
Michael B Jordan for Calvin Klein Spring 2023
Photo:

Photographed by Mert and Marcus

Mondays are decidedly the worst day of the week — getting back to work after a restful weekend can prove to be challenging, to say the least. But we promise Calvin Klein's latest campaign will soften the blow, because the storied brand (known for its sexy shoots) dropped its latest photos starring the Michael B. Jordan and, seriously, hide your retainers (in case you're in need of a refresher for that joke to land).

The former People's Sexiest Man Alive fronts Calvin Klein's Spring 2023 campaign consisting of a portfolio of sensual black-and-white photos shot by renowned photography team Mert & Marcus. In the images, Jordan strips down to his, well, Calvins and not much else, much like his CK-wearing predecessors (Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Anthony Ramos, Jacob Elordi, Noah Centineo, Mahershala Ali, Lil Nas X ... just to name a few off the top of my head.)

In one shot, Jordan props himself onto the side of his forearm while wearing boxer briefs and jeans that are only halfway pulled up — or pulled down (depending on if you're a glass half empty or full kind of person).

Michael B Jordan for Calvin Klein Spring 2023

Photographed by Mert and Marcus

In another snap, Jordan models a white pair of the briefs while forcefully tugging on his matching wife-pleaser, showing off his muscled midsection and arms. He also posed in a pair of black shorts as he stared directly into the camera (and my soul).

Michael B Jordan for Calvin Klein Spring 2023

Photographed by Mert and Marcus
Michael B Jordan for Calvin Klein Spring 2023

Photographed by Mert and Marcus

"Michael B. Jordan embodies confident ambition through elevated portraits that capture his energy, passion and physical intensity," the company stated in a press release. "Styled in our new Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles, the visuals reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

The Calvin Klein Instagram account also posted a few pictures to its feed with the caption, "Calvins or nothing." (Don't tempt us, Calvin). And in case these measly JPG uploads aren't enough feast for your eyes, the brand will be blowing up the images for billboards in New York City and Los Angeles.

