Celebrities Keep Wearing This Sexy Jewelry Trend That's Perfect for Summer, and You Can Get the Look for $29

The fact that trends are cyclical has never been more obvious than it has in 2023. This year saw the resurgence of everything from ‘80s preppy style to the ‘90s naked dress, and now, the bejeweled bodies of the early 2000s are popping up everywhere. We’re talking, of course, about body chains, and it looks like they’re back in time for belly-baring season.

We’ve recently seen these sparkly adornments on the likes of Kim Kardashian while she was in New York City attending a benefit (though hers was diamond-covered), several times on Hailey Bieber, most recently in an Instagram post promoting her beauty line, Rhode, on Rihanna's pregnant belly, and on Vanessa Hudgens while working on a documentary in the Philippines. These body chains can be expensive, like we’re certain Kim’s must have been, but if you’re looking to add a bit more interest to your next bathing suit, eveningwear ‘fit, or even a basic T-shirt and jeans look, you can copy my plans and find them for as little as $29 from one of my favorite affordable jewelry sites, Mia Bijoux.

The brand’s Mykonos body chain comes in stainless steel or gold-plated, with a dainty cubic zirconia dangling from the end to catch the light as you walk. There’s also the Reina chain that has a real, natural freshwater pearl attached to the end (also available in gold-plated), in a similar style that can be worn around the midriff or as a necklace.

Each style of chain comes in three sizes to suit different body types, with several options for length and wear built into each. Since these chains are stainless steel at their core, they’re naturally stronger than more delicate gold or silver chains that can break easily, and these can be worn in the water.

I first found out about the Canadian jeweler earlier this year when I was able to sample a pair of their gold-plated huggie earrings. I have to admit that I was skeptical at first since I typically have a reaction to jewelry that isn’t solid gold, but the brand’s high-quality plating over stainless steel left me comfortable, with zero allergic reactions and without any discoloration. I love these delicate little hoops so much, I rarely take them out, and now I’m shopping for a body chain (or two) to get ready for summer.

If one of these aughts-era glitzy accessories is on your summer to-buy list, shop the affordable options at Mia Bijoux today and wear your body chain for years to come.

