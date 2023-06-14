I Walked Miles and Climbed Cliffs in These Sandals From a Hollywood-Loved Brand, and They’re Double Discounted

But they’re selling out fast.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 @ 09:30AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

i went sight seeing, walked for my miles, and climbed cliff sides in these comfortable sandals from a celebrity-loved brand
Photo:

m.gemi/ InStyle

I was nervous packing shoes for my recent trip to Puglia, Italy. It’s warm and sunny, and I was going to be going to a lot of beaches. But the beaches in Polignano a Mare and Monopoli are rocky and hilly; a regular pair of flip-flops was not going to cut it. I brought two pairs of sandals, hoping at least one of them would be comfortable and durable, in addition to fashionable. The first pair cut up my feet and gave me blisters so horrendous, I threw them out. But the second pair, the Isa slides from M.Gemi fit like a dream — and they’re on double sale. 

If you don’t know M.Gemi, chances are you’ve seen its shoes before. The Italian footwear brand is frequently on the feet of celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Zoe Saldaña, Lucy Hale, and more. It’s also a coveted brand among InStyle editors, myself included. 

The Isa sandals are leather-lined with a cushioned, subtly molded footbed. There are two straps, one of which is adjustable with three tightness options. The sole has an additional layer of padding and is textured, which gives it grip. 

M. Gemi The Isa

M. Gemi

Shop now: $140 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $248); mgemi.com 

The Isa comes in five colors — two of which are sold out; the three in stock are khaki suede, purple suede, and snake-print leather. I’m personally a fan of the khaki and snakeskin (both of which I consider to be neutral), but the purple is a great pop of color when paired with summer whites and beiges. 

During my weeks-long vacation, I did absolutely everything in them. I went sightseeing and saw monuments, I walked miles exploring multiple towns and cities, I climbed rocky hills to get to secluded beaches, and even wore them to fancy dinners.

From the way the Isa sandal is already selling out, I’m clearly not its only fan. And though its original price of $248 is expensive, thanks to the unadvertised code SUNNY20 which can be applied on top of the current sale price, this luxury sandal is on sale for nearly half price. 

The code SUNNY20 can actually be applied to all M.Gemi sandals, so if you’re looking for another pair, I recommend the X-strap Pamela platforms or the Lorenza flat leather slide-ons.   

Head to M.Gemi to shop the Isa sandals I traversed Italy in or any of its other luxurious, chic, celebrity-approved sandals. Just don’t forget to use the code SUNNY20.

The Pamela Sandals

M. Gemi The Pamela

M. Gemi

Shop now: $198 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $248); m.gemi.com

The Lorenza Sandals

M. Gemi The Lorenza

M. Gemi

Shop now: $158 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $198); m.gemi.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Pink Longchamp Bag
This Royals-Approved Designer Tote Bag Is on Secret Sale for Up to 60% Off, and Styles Are Selling Out Fast
Shoppers Who Were "Considering Getting Botox" Found a âDecrease in Wrinklesâ Thanks to This On-Sale Serum
The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale
Ilia Sale
Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use
Related Articles
Shoppers Who Were "Considering Getting Botox" Found a âDecrease in Wrinklesâ Thanks to This On-Sale Serum
The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore the Nostalgic Shoe You’re Going to Want to Bring Back
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort
Shoppers Say They Can Walk 10 Miles in These Best-Selling $30 Sandals That Feel Like “Walking on a Cloud”
Kosas F&F Sale
The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker
These $27 Slip-On Sneakers Are So "Supportive and Durable" Shoppers Are Wearing Them "Religiously"
ceramide barrier serum
I Was Shocked by How Buttery Soft My Skin Felt After Using This Lightweight, Non-Greasy Serum
Taylor Swift in Black Mary Janes with Heel
Taylor Swift’s Take on Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend Is 40% Off for a Limited Time
Anti-Aging, Deep Hydrating Moisturizer
My Foundation Looked Nearly Perfect After 10 Hours Thanks to the Smoothing Moisturizer I Use as a Primer
Moms Personal Shopper Adding Nordstrom Styles to Care
I’m My Mom’s Personal Shopper, and We’re Buying These 10 Under-$100 Summer Styles on Sale at Nordstrom
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Didn't Know Her Flip-Flops Broke the Cannes Red Carpet Fashion Rules
Helen Mirren Metallic Heels
Somehow, Helen Mirren’s 5-Inch Metallic Heels Are the Most Comfortable Shoes I Own
Amazon Maxi Dress
Shoppers Call This Breezy Amazon Dress a "Summer Staple," and It's Up to 56% Off Ahead of the Season
Martha Stewart Just Made These Controversial (but Comfy) Sneakers Look So Good â and Now I Want a Pair
Martha Stewart Just Made These Controversial (but Comfy) Sneakers Look So Good — and Now I Want a Pair
Love Indus Blurring Cream CPC
I Watched My Laugh Lines and Forehead Creases Smooth Out After Just 2 Weeks of Using This Skin-Blurring Cream
chantelle bra
I Wear a 38DD Bra, and I Finally Found a Strapless Style That’s Actually Supportive and Comfortable