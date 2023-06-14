Fashion Shoes I Walked Miles and Climbed Cliffs in These Sandals From a Hollywood-Loved Brand, and They’re Double Discounted But they’re selling out fast. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 @ 09:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: m.gemi/ InStyle I was nervous packing shoes for my recent trip to Puglia, Italy. It’s warm and sunny, and I was going to be going to a lot of beaches. But the beaches in Polignano a Mare and Monopoli are rocky and hilly; a regular pair of flip-flops was not going to cut it. I brought two pairs of sandals, hoping at least one of them would be comfortable and durable, in addition to fashionable. The first pair cut up my feet and gave me blisters so horrendous, I threw them out. But the second pair, the Isa slides from M.Gemi fit like a dream — and they’re on double sale. If you don’t know M.Gemi, chances are you’ve seen its shoes before. The Italian footwear brand is frequently on the feet of celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Zoe Saldaña, Lucy Hale, and more. It’s also a coveted brand among InStyle editors, myself included. The Isa sandals are leather-lined with a cushioned, subtly molded footbed. There are two straps, one of which is adjustable with three tightness options. The sole has an additional layer of padding and is textured, which gives it grip. M. Gemi Shop now: $140 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $248); mgemi.com The Isa comes in five colors — two of which are sold out; the three in stock are khaki suede, purple suede, and snake-print leather. I’m personally a fan of the khaki and snakeskin (both of which I consider to be neutral), but the purple is a great pop of color when paired with summer whites and beiges. During my weeks-long vacation, I did absolutely everything in them. I went sightseeing and saw monuments, I walked miles exploring multiple towns and cities, I climbed rocky hills to get to secluded beaches, and even wore them to fancy dinners. From the way the Isa sandal is already selling out, I’m clearly not its only fan. And though its original price of $248 is expensive, thanks to the unadvertised code SUNNY20 which can be applied on top of the current sale price, this luxury sandal is on sale for nearly half price. The code SUNNY20 can actually be applied to all M.Gemi sandals, so if you’re looking for another pair, I recommend the X-strap Pamela platforms or the Lorenza flat leather slide-ons. Head to M.Gemi to shop the Isa sandals I traversed Italy in or any of its other luxurious, chic, celebrity-approved sandals. Just don’t forget to use the code SUNNY20. The Pamela Sandals M. Gemi Shop now: $198 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $248); m.gemi.com The Lorenza Sandals M. Gemi Shop now: $158 with code SUNNY20 (Originally $198); m.gemi.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Royals-Approved Designer Tote Bag Is on Secret Sale for Up to 60% Off, and Styles Are Selling Out Fast The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use