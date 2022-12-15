Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year

I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.

A well-made pair of boots is essential to combat all the elements — rain, snow, sleet, sunshine — and TBH, there’s one style that stands out from the rest: combat boots. They’re heavy duty! They’re durable! They mean serious business! And if we’re talking about one particular pair from the Italian footwear brand that’s basically an open secret in Hollywood, they’re stylish and cozy, too. And best of all, they’re the cheapest they've been all year. An all-around winner!

Shop now: $195 (Originally $378); mgemi.com

Even though we’re midway through December, it’s not too late to invest in these boots from M.Gemi, a brand you must commit to memory. (I swear by its shoes because in addition to their impeccable craftsmanship, they’re comfy and so fashion-forward, as well.) Dubbed the Alpi, this pair can do it all.

They’re handmade in Italy from ultra-luxe Nubuck leather that’s so long-lasting (it’s like there’s magic in Italian leather!). They also feature a shearling collar that not only adds a stylish touch, but a practical one, too: warmth, duh. The lightweight, rubber lug sole ensures you’re well-equipped to trudge through snow and sleet without feeling like your feet are weighing you down, while the cotton laces and hiking hooks add utilitarian flair.

Shoppers and editors alike are head over heels for this style. In fact, one InStyle editor deemed a shorter version of the Alpi as “the comfiest winter shoe [they] own” (read the full review here) while shoppers echo similar sentiments, noting the Alpi is “fabulous right out of the box” (a miracle!), “true to size,” and “super cute, comfy, and looks great with all jeans, [including] skinny and bells.”

The Alpi is currently available in four versatile colors, including black, white, tan, and mushroom gray, with nearly all sizes still in stock. But at this price — $195 instead of $378 — we don’t expect them to stay on shelves for long. Shop the game-changing winter boot for yourself. You’ll be so happy you did.

