When it’s a brand’s birthday, we like to celebrate them, but in many instances, they also like to celebrate, well, their customers. We should be the ones giving the gifts, but in reality, brands like to do a little something special for their most loyal shoppers. Case in point: M.Gemi is having a massive sitewide sale in honor of its 8th birthday.

M.Gemi has been around for nearly a decade (okay, I’m rounding up!), but in recent years, it's garnered a new level of fame. The Italian shoe brand makes top-quality shoes — we know Italians do things better, after all — that are equal parts stylish and comfortable, and if you’re as into shoes as I am, you know that’s a rare combo. Take a look at any of the brand’s styles and you’ll probably fall head over heels for 100 percent of the selection. Add in the fact that countless celebrities, like Gigi Hadid, Zoe Saldaña, Camila Cabello, and Lucy Hale have slipped into its shoes, and you’ll wonder why you haven’t tried its shoes sooner.

It’s okay, though, because now is the absolute best time to invest in a new pair or two of M.Gemi shoes. The brand’s having a massive 20 percent off sitewide sale in honor of eight years in the business — a rare gift to you, as its assortment rarely gets marked down! The best part about this whole thing is that you, dear InStyle reader, get an entire week to shop the massive sale before it goes public. All you have to do to score 20 percent off full-price footwear is add your pick(s) to your cart and use the code INSTYLE20 at checkout (sale is excluded from the promotion). The official sale kicks off April 18, and when that date comes around, things will sell out even faster.

Shop now: $238 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $298); mgemi.com

The brand is perhaps best known for its game-changing clogs that sell out all the time. I finally tried a pair a few weeks ago, and can confirm that these aren’t your average clogs — the Greta hits it out of the park in terms of style, comfort, and wearability. Some clogs clunk, but these don’t thanks to a brilliantly designed outsole. Not to mention, the overall silhouette is actually very elevated — not the first word that comes to mind when you think of a clog. Right now, the always sold-out slip-on can be yours for $238, a steal compared to its nearly $300 price point on a normal day.

Other standout styles worth adding to your cart while they’re 20 percent off include the Isa slip-on that could easily be the slide of summer 2023 (mark my words). Its elegant buckle upper and platform sole give the original sandal silhouette a trendy update. Love! There’s also a chunky flip-flop, which is definitely still in seeing as ‘90s-inspired fashion is very much a thing, and these raffia platforms that are basically like a vacation in shoe form. I’m sorry, but seeing this footwear find makes me want to book a beach trip ASAP.

Rest assured that anything you try from M.Gemi is certain to be your sole’s mate. I’ve tried various styles, and every time, I’m blown away even more by the comfort and quality. Shop some of the shoes I’m eyeing during our early access below.

Shop now: $198 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $248); mgemi.com

Shop now: $198 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $248); mgemi.com

Shop now: $158 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $198); mgemi.com

Shop now: $238 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $298); mgemi.com

Shop now: $198 with code INSTLE20 (Originally $248); mgemi.com