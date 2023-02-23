The Italian Shoe Brand Celebs Love Has a New, Ultra-Comfy Dad Sneaker That InStyle Readers Can Shop First

The in-your-face style will be the shoe of spring 2023.

Eva Thomas
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 05:00PM

Mgemi Sneaker Exclusive
Photo:

Courtesy of M.Gemi

Occasionally something will land in your inbox that just makes your jaw drop — and then, drop some more. It can be something good, it can be something shocking, or it can be something you didn’t expect to see — but the reason my jaw dropped this morning was news of a new sneaker launch that I predict will sell out ASAP. It’s big! It’s bold! It’s Italian! It’s… bellissimo!

If you’ve followed my writing for a while, you know that I’m a self-proclaimed sneakerhead. White sneakers! Canvas sneakers! Platform sneakers! I love them all — but I must say, the second (nay, millisecond) my eyes set sight on M.Gemi’s latest sneaker drop, I forgot about all my other trainers. Sorry not sorry. M.Gemi, an Italian shoe brand known for its impeccable design with an unmatched attention to detail, has quickly become a favorite of mine, so I’m not surprised that the label is now behind the trainers that I can’t get off my mind. 

The newest addition to the M.Gemi footwear lineup is a chunky, colorful, boldly designed “dad” sneaker created in collaboration with luxury Italian sneaker brand Run Of. Bring together these two European masterminds, and it’s no wonder the result is something that could easily be on display at a museum. (Hey, I’m serious!) And right now, InStyle readers get early access to the collection when they shop through the links below.  

M.GEMI X RUN OF The Wow

M.Gemi

Shop now: $398; mgemi.com

M.GEMI X RUN OF The Blancha

M.Gemi

Shop now: $348; mgemi.com

The chunky dad sneaker comes in an array of color combos — my personal favorite being the poppy pink iteration because, well, Barbiecore — but the major design details among the bunch are all the same. I’m talking about that extra-large treaded sole that extends far beyond the heel for an eye-catching touch, the Italian suede and leather upper that’s top tier, and a removable leather and memory gel footbed for extra comfort, step after step. Each style will cost you $398, with the exception of the Blancha version that’s $50 less, ringing in at $348. The brand says the sneakers run true to size, though it recommends sizing up if you tend to wear half sizes. 

Considering all things bold and non-boring are trending big for spring 2023, we see big things in store for these in-your-face sneakers. So snag your pair now before they inevitably sell out. No FOMO here.

M.GEMI X RUN OF The Tron

M.Gemi

Shop now: $398; mgemi.com

M.GEMI X RUN OF The Pure

M.Gemi

Shop now: $398; mgemi.com

