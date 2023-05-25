The Italian Shoe Brand That’s an Open Secret in Hollywood Dropped a Massive Memorial Day Sale

Styles are up to 68 percent off.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 @ 10:00PM

M.Gemi Memorial Day Sale
Photo:

M. Gemi/ InStyle

Here’s a pro tip: If there’s one thing I buy when it goes on sale, it’s new shoes. Sure, with Memorial Day around the corner, just about everything you can imagine is getting a major price markdown, which makes it easy to get overwhelmed and, frankly, confused about what to buy. There’s just too much! That’s why I make it easy for myself and select one wardrobe essential I focus my attention on; as I mentioned a bit ago, said item is usually a pair (or two) of shoes because, well, I’m a shoe-obsessed fashion editor, and I think you get the most bang for your buck, especially when you shop high-quality footwear brands. 

M.Gemi is one label that’s been on my radar for years, but in 2022 and 2023, the Italian brand really gained a new level of fame when A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Zoe Saldaña, Camila Cabello, and Lucy Hale all slipped into its styles — and on countless occasions, at that. With so many celebs on board, you know it’s good, but the fact that it has Italian roots, well, should be enough to convince you that the options are top-quality. Why? Because Italians do everything better — and right now, you can get in on M.Gemi’s shoe goodness for less during its massive Memorial Day sale. 

The Isella

M.Gemi

Shop now: $195 (Originally $278); mgemi.com

The Rita

M.Gemi

Shop now: $145 (Originally $448); mgemi.com

M.Gemi’s holiday markdowns are always very curated collections. Some sales get overwhelming because of the sheer number of options, but M.Gemi has a reasonable 70 pairs currently on major sale — and before you get worried, don’t, because there’s something for everyone. 

If you’re looking for a super cool, comfy summer slide, you might want to consider the Isella, a slip-on sandal made from buttery-soft leather. That contrast platform sole is certainly eye-catching, too, but the myriad of ways you can wear it is what makes it a no-brainer investment. Right now, it’s marked down from $278 to $195. I want! 

While some people might disagree, you can absolutely still wear boots in the summertime. Yes, you probably won’t be slipping into your shearling-lined Uggs come the extreme heat and humidity, but any lightweight, suede leather pair, like this cute Western style that’s currently $303 dollars off, will be just fine. In fact, when paired with ultra-short dresses, you’ll have a winning look that’ll earn you so many compliments — see: my go-to outfit formula that people can’t get enough of.

You’ll also find heels, chunky loafers, and cute flats, so whatever shoes you’re in the market for, they’re here, and at prices you won’t believe, either. That said, the sale only goes until May 31, and sizes are already selling, so it would be wise to shop sooner rather than later. 

I live in my M.Gemi shoes (that’s how comfy and well-made they are), so you can best bet I’m stocking up right now. Shop some more on-sale styles below.

The Esatto Flat Fiocco

M.Gemi

Shop now: $145 (Originally $298); mgemi.com

The Cinzia 70mm

M.Gemi

Shop now: $175 (Originally $328); mgemi.com

The Gianna

M.Gemi

Shop now: $175 (Originally $298); mgemi.com

