The Italian Shoe Brand Hollywood Loves Dropped a Hush-Hush Sale You Can Shop First

Labor Day is almost here, and you’re probably feeling a mix of emotions. It’s the “unofficial” start of fall, which is exciting because colder weather, apple-spiced everything, and crisp, autumn leaves are all upon us. But, it’s also sad because, well, the sunny season is ending and we’re moving closer to winter (my face right now: 🥺).

So, when I notice myself getting sad about something ending, I always try to look at the positives of all the opportunities ahead. It’s something I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older, because there really is no time to dwell on something that’s inevitably passing anyways. With Labor Day comes many greats — great food, great company, a long weekend for some, and, of course, the beloved Labor Day sales, the best of which is probably M.Gemi’s massive (and currently hush-hush) blowout that’s happening a day early for InStyle readers only. No code is needed — simply access all the discounted styles before everyone else by shopping the secret page here. You’re welcome!

M.Gemi is a shoe brand I can wax poetic about again — and again — for the simple reason that its shoes are top-tier and ultra-stylish. But they don’t just look good on the outside — they’re actually comfortable to wear, too. And you can trust me: I own several pairs, from heels to flats to its famous clogs that keep selling out, and every one has been comfortable from the second I slipped my foot into it. While I always get nervous to wear new shoes for a long day, I can trust M.Gemi’s to never let me down. Plus, it’s not just me who loves the Euro label’s offerings — it’s so good, it’s managed to rack up an impressive list of celebrity fans, like Gigi Hadid, Zoe Saldaña, and Lucy Hale, and I guarantee it's only going to acquire more and more A-listers into its books.

When its shoes go on sale, you know I’m the first person to get a new pair, so when I found out we (as in, InStyle) readers get first access before everyone else, I felt very exclusive. Like, very VIP! The thing with M.Gemi’s marked-down styles is that everything sells out fast, so being the first to get access is a pretty big deal. And the selection is really great, too.

M.Gemi’s Labor Day sale includes the brand’s best-selling Greta clog Sandal that I own and love. It’s not a regular clog, it’s a cool clog, with a beautiful suede upper, a no-clunk sole, and side-stud detailing that gives it a bit of an edge. I also love the Cinzia Heels, because just look at that color and that architectural heel.

The brand’s shoes aren’t cheap, but thanks to its big Labor Day sale, prices are better than ever. Shop more on-sale styles below — you’ll probably be just as obsessed with M.Gemi as I am.

