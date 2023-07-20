I’m No Longer Gatekeeping This Comfy Italian Shoe Brand, and It’s on Sale Exclusively for InStyle Readers

The under-the-radar brand is my best-kept fashion secret.

Published on July 20, 2023

Mgemi Exclusive Sale
Photo:

@mgemi Instagram

I’m not a secretive person. In fact, so many people have told me I’m like an open book because you can see everything through my eyes — and honestly, I’m okay with that. I value honesty and don’t want to be a person known for keeping things to themselves, though sometimes, I can be guilty of gatekeeping. However, I’m done withholding my all-time favorite footwear brand from you because it’s simply too good to keep under wraps, especially while it’s running a special sale that’s for InStyle readers only. So yeah, now feels like the right time to spill the beans. 

I’m talking about M.Gemi, an Italian shoe brand that’s not just my best-kept fashion secret, but also Hollywood’s. If you know me, you’ll know that I’m a sucker for anything Italian – food, shoes, bags, and yes, my boyfriend just so happens to be from Italy, too —  which is part of the reason I’m such a fan of the Euro label. But aside from its origins, M.Gemi also won me over for the simple fact that the shoes and bags are pure *chef’s kiss.* I own several shoes and now a bag, too, and every time I get a piece in my hands, I’m (re)blown away by its pure luxeness.

Every style is crafted from the best Italian leather that you can bet on wearing well and lasting a long time. I’ve worn my go-to Danza flats — which Zoe Saldaña also owns — so many times, and I’m shocked by how intact they still are. Of course, you’d expect shoes to last you a while, especially when they come with a hefty price tag, but when I say I put these through wear and tear, I mean it. Yet, they still look great.

M.GEMI The Greta

M.GEMI
M.GEMI The Danza

M.GEMI

I’ve also tried out the brand’s famous clogs — they're so popular, they always sell out in the blink of an eye — as well as the brand’s high heels that are easily among the comfiest I’ve ever worn. But, I didn’t have any doubts, even before slipping them on. Comfort is literally designed into every pair, whether you’re wearing the clogs, heels, wedges, or flats — and that’s why it’s amassed such a devoted following that includes me (duh!), but also Saldaña, Lucy Hale, and Gigi Hadid.

While the brand’s shoes certainly can seem like a splurge (that I say is totally worth it), right now, InStyle readers can score 20 percent off full-price items with the code INSTYLE20. Ending July 25, the deal won’t last forever, so if you want to be a savvy shopper and score them for 20 percent less, now’s the time to add to your cart.

Shop more styles below, including the micro purse that got me so many compliments on my Italian getaway.

M.GEMI The Francesca Convertible Crossbody

M.GEMI
M.GEMI The Matilde Due

M.GEMI
M.GEMI The Lizza Nuova

M.GEMI
M.GEMI The Piccolo Due

M.GEMI

