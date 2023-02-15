The Comfy Italian Clog That Always Sells Out Just Got a Makeover — and It’s on Sale for InStyle Readers

Sandals? In the winter time? Yeah, I’m thinking about them, especially after I just found my new dream pair that we (as in, InStyle readers) get first dibs on.

The thing is, fashion is funny, because we’re always living a few seasons ahead, so even though it’s technically winter right now — and yes, that’s debated given the warmer-than-average temperatures we’ve had in New York City — open-toe shoes are already on my mind. Sandals! Clogs! Clogandals? It’s my made-up word for a new style that Hollywood-favorite Italian footwear label, M.Gemi, just added to its family of footwear options.

If you’re familiar with M.Gemi, you probably know about its best-selling Greta clog, a wood-soled slip-on that keeps selling out — and for good reason. It’s the perfect clog. That said, it makes sense the brand decided to reinvent her (ahem, the Greta), this time releasing an open-toe version with all the same tried-and-true features fans know and love from the original, but with a summer-perfect twist. And right now, they’re marked down exclusively for InStyle readers. Simply shop the shoes through our exclusive link, add them to your cart, and you’ll see the 20 percent discount applied at the checkout automatically.

M.Gemi

Shop now: $222 at checkout (Originally $278); mgemi.com

Shop now: $222 at checkout (Originally $278); mgemi.com

Aptly dubbed the Greta Sandal, the newest addition is handmade in Tuscany with the brand’s signature, top-quality Italian suede upper that’s buttery soft to the touch, plus a padded insole and a wood base complete with an EVA bottom that prevents that pesky “clunk” sound. Practical features aside, the style also has flat metal stud detailing along the sides, plus a sneaker-inspired padded upper and an open toe front, the key differentiating factor from the OG Greta Clog. What’s more, before you nix the idea of a clog altogether — because, yes we know, they can be heavy — these are anything but clunky, thanks to the ultra-lightweight design.

The Greta Sandal is available in four spring-perfect hues, including a fresh green, a poppy tangerine, a classic black, and a simple beige. Usually, they’d cost you $278, which TBH, isn’t all that much for a pair of top-quality Italian shoes. But right now, InStyle readers can save 20 percent on the just-launched style — an even sweeter deal.

Our advice? Get your pair while they’re on sale now because this rarely happens, especially on a newly released style. You’re welcome.

Shop now: $222 at checkout (Originally $278); mgemi.com

Shop now: $222 at checkout (Originally $278); mgemi.com

