​​This Cozy Boot From a Gigi Hadid-Approved Brand Is $100 Off for InStyle Readers

It’s equal parts chic and functional.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on November 7, 2022 @ 07:00PM

M. Gemi The Alpi
Photo:

M. Gemi

If you see candid street-style photos of a celebrity in chic-yet-practical leather footwear, there’s a 50/50 chance it’s from Italian brand M.Gemi. The non-comprehensive list of celebrity fans includes Gigi Hadid, Eva Longoria, Lucy Hale, Diane Kruger, Naomi Watts, and Jessica Alba. Plus, picky shopping editors (including myself) find the brand’s comfortable-yet-fashionable shoes well worth the $200–$400 investment. 

I won’t tell you that $400 isn’t a lot of money because it is, but within the scope of celebrity fashion, it’s relatively affordable. And some styles, like the editor-loved Alpi Boot, are discounted even more, thanks to an exclusive discount. InStyle readers save $100 with code INSTYLE22, which runs until November 13. 

At $278, the Alpi boots are over 25 percent off, which is a Black Friday-like deal for a luxury brand like M.Gemi. But The Alpi is worthy of your attention either way. It has a chic and urban-yet-outdoorsy vibe (that the brand dubs “city-chic hiker”) that is equal parts fashion, utility, and comfort. 

The Alpi - Black

M. Gemi

Shop now: $278 with code INSTYLE22 (Originally $378); mgemi.com

Like all M.Gemi boots, the sturdiness of the Alpi is not cumbersome or heavy. The sole is lightweight rubber and the tongue is made of thick, sturdy leather that’s still flexible and comfortable. The boot is lined with leather accented by a cozy shearling collar, and the laces zigzag through hiking hooks, allowing for customization of fit. 

It’s a classic, fashionable boot that plays just as well at the office as it does out running errands, visiting an apple orchard, or taking a scenic hike. While I can’t speak to this boot specifically, I own two pairs of M.Gemi shoes and despite all their structure and support, they really require no break-in time. 

Whether you’re getting ahead of Black Friday shopping, holiday gifts, or making sure your feet are adequately prepared for the winter, head to M.Gemi to shop The Alpi boot while it’s $100 off using the code INSTYLE22

