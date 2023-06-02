I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and I’m Officially a Convert

It may sound silly, but metallic fashion has always scared me; I’ve never felt that my style was bold enough to pull off a shiny shoe or glitzy bag, but as it turns out, I was approaching metallics the wrong way. Kate Middleton, Anne Hathaway, and Kelly Ripa (among so many more) have proved that there’s nothing wrong with a little flashiness on your feet — in fact, it can elevate your entire outfit. I finally tried out the trend in a casual way that felt comfortable to me: a comfy slide paired with a maxi dress — and now I’m obsessed with the look.

Metallic Shoes for Summer

The Beek Gallito Leather Slides in platinum were my first venture into metallic footwear. Other than the fact that they’re incredibly comfortable thanks to their memory foam footbed (seriously, I gasped when I slipped my foot into them), they added such a pretty touch to my outfit that I wasn’t expecting. I wore the slides with a striped, asymmetrical maxi dress, so I wasn’t quite sure if the two would work together, but they did. The best part about a metallic shoe is despite the fact that the style may seem loud, it’s actually more of a neutral; silver and gold tonalites can work with any and everything.

Now that I’ve gotten a taste of what a metallic shoe can bring to the table, I have so many styles in my cart. Just the other day I saw someone wearing a super eye-catching pair of silver fisherman sandals, and it took everything in me to not yell across the street and ask her where they were from. After a quick Google search, it turns out metallic fisherman sandals are quite popular this season; many options, like these Theory sandals and this Boden style, are almost completely sold out — but this cute and affordable option from Dream Pairs are well in stock at Amazon (for now).

While most celebs opt for sky-high metallic shoes, I’m admittedly not much of a heel-wearer. However, I don’t mind a low heel, and I’d be remiss to not add these Jw Pei Muled Sandals to my cart. The puffy style is so unique on its own, and shoppers rave that they’re “200 percent fashionable” and easily “chic up any look.” And for something with a more classic look that’ll be undeniably comfy, these slingback Naturalizer heels have the approval of more than 1,400 shoppers — they’d look great at the office or on the wedding dance floor.

And, of course with Mary Janes dominating the shoe game right now, I can’t take my eyes off these metallic flats from Anthropolgie. I love that the leather Vicenza flats feature an imperfect bow and square toe; plus, they look incredibly soft and supple.

The TL;DR? You need a pair of metallic shoes this summer — no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

