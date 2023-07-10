2023’s Boldest Shoe Trend Worn by Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Martha Stewart Is on Sale for Prime Day

Between Barbiecore, brightly colored crochet crop tops and bold, playful patterns, one thing is clear: Dressing for fun is back. We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to put the last few years in our rearview and take dopamine dressing to the next level this summer with shiny new shoes in flashes of metallic gold, silver, and just about every color in the rainbow. Even celebs are giving their wardrobe a metallic makeover, as evidenced by Lizzo’s extremely non-boring pre-Met Gala look, Martha Stewart’s daring platform sandals, Amal Clooney’s sexy gold pumps, and even the usually formal and proper Kate Middleton is adding some spicy pizzazz in the form of a super shiny, mirror-like silver heel.

Metallic shoes are one of summer 2023’s hottest trends, and we’re all in — especially since these dance floor-ready shoes, from flats to sandals to sneakers, are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Naturally, a flashy set of footwear isn’t the most “sensible” thing you’ll ever buy, but we’re looking for fun, not frumpy, especially if you have a calendar filled with summer weddings. Dolce Vita’s dazzling Paily Heeled Sandals were basically made to be worn at weddings (probably), while these stilettos from J. Adams are ready to boogie till dawn. Bottom line: It’s truly impossible to look at metallic shoes and not feel instantly happier (or ready to dance).

No look this summer is complete without a pair of metallic shoes, and here are nine styles we’re ready to rock.

If your summer goals include dance parties, then these PARTY Fashion Star sneakers will be your go-to all season long. PARTY takes the white sneaker trend and gives it a metallic twist, with swaths of shimmering silver on each side, along with a punchy white star on the outward-facing side. If silver isn’t your favorite metallic, don’t fret; this style is also available in gold, rose gold, and even a silve-rand-snakeskin combo.

Amazon



Image

Swap your fancy strappy black sandals for these chic Dolce Vita heels. Designed in the brand’s best-selling Paily braided style, the cushy lining along the footbed ensures maximum comfort, while the flexible-but-firm double strap keeps your foot securely in place. And with a heel height just around three inches, you’ll be able to easily wear them night after night. However if heels aren’t your thing, you’re still in luck: The flat sandal version is also on sale starting at $38.

Amazon

The Mary Jane revolution is in full force, and when emblazoned with punchy metallics, the school-girl silhouette goes from dainty to fanciful. A rounded almond toe, flat sole, and buckle-top strap keep it classic, but the glossy hues of metallic silver, gold, and pink add a modern twist. Style yours like Sarah Jessica Parker and pair it with a hot-colored mini dress or keep it casual with faded jeans and a tank.

Amazon

Metallic shoes are not just for the brave, either — there are plenty of options that are low key and subtle (or at least as subtle as metallic can get), like Party’s Fashion Star sneakers for a vibe that’s playful but still elevated, or Dr. Scholl’s Island Glow Flat Sandals that offer a hint of sparkle.

Vince Camuto’s flashy Hailenda pumps check all the trendy boxes: Pointed toe, chunky flared heel, and of course, a mirror-like silver metallic so shiny you’ll be able to spot it across the room. The sculpted heel adds a sophisticated, ladylike quality to the design, to even make it suitable to wear to the office (as long as you pair it with muted tones).