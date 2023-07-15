Metallic Shoes Are the New Neutral in Hollywood, and the Style Is on Sale for Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom

Shop flashy heels and reflective flats from Tory Burch, Steve Madden, and more.

Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on July 15, 2023

I have always been more of a brown or black shoe girl, but this summer, you can't scroll on Instagram or TikTok without seeing celebrities on red carpets or on their daily outings wearing metallic shoes. And you may be thinking it's just heels, but the trend has also trickled into mules, sandals, sneakers, flats, and even loafers — you name it. 

Tons of stars like Chrissy Teigen, Katie Holmes, Helen Mirren, and Martha Stewart have been seen wearing metallic shoes. Even the royals are getting in on the flashy shoe trend, as Kate Middleton herself wore a silver pair of pumps to a garden party at Buckingham Palace. 

Not only do you have t tons of shoe styling inspo to replicate, but with Nordstrom dropping prices on its metallic shoe selection ahead of its Anniversary Sale, now is the time to shop for the perfect eye-catching pair. You can currently save up to  55 percent off on brands like Tory Burch, Steve Madden, and more. 

You can get in on multiple trends with the Bcbgeneration Batani Ankle Strap Sandal, which is both metallic and features bows — which were big on the 2022 runway — on the ankle and toe strap. The Bcbgeneration heels have a block-style heel that’s under 4 inches tall, memory foam soles for added comfort, and a zipper closure at the back of the ankle for easy on-and-off. They are offered in five colors and range in size from 5 to 11.

Bcbgeneration Batani Ankle Strap Sandal 

Nordstrom Batani Ankle Strap Sandal (Women) BCBGENERATION

Nordstrom

This Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal is a great segway for someone like me who has only ever worn neutral-colored Birkenstocks during the summer. The popular sandal comes in sizes 6 through 11 and features a sparkly gold strap with the Tory Burch logo, as well as a contoured footbed that molds to the shape of your foot. The sandal has a 1-inch sole for a bit of arch support and a rubber sole for better traction on wet and slippery surfaces.

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Nordstrom Miller Cloud Sandal

Nordstrom

One of my favorite shoes of all time is a pointed flat, so when I saw Chrissy Teigen had paired reflective flats with a floral skirt and an oversized blazer, I knew I had to get in on the trend. I know I’ll be adding Sam Edelman’s comfy and practical Wanda Pointed Toe Flat to my cart, which is currently 55 percent. The gold flats come in five other colors and prints and are available in sizes ranging from 5 through 12 in both medium and wide. They have a padded sole and a slight heel for lift.

Sam Edelman Wanda Pointed Toe Flat

Nordstrom Wanda Pointed Toe Flat - Wide Width Available (Women) SAM EDELMAN

Nordstrom

Shop more on-sale metallic shoe styles on sale at Nordstrom, here.

