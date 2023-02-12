Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes Are Fans of This Outfit-Elevating Shoe Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments

It’s my favorite style hack.

Published on February 12, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Everyone From Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes Has Worn This Bold Shoe Trend
As a fashion editor, it’s my job to discover the next must-try style trends out there. The latest movement to take over the fashion space? Metallic shoes. One look at celebrity style, and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about. Anne Hathaway recently stunned in silver cowboy boots, while Katie Holmes wore disco ball-approved pumps. The shoe queen herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, also tried out the trend with a pair of mismatching reflective heels. But why are all of these ladies opting for the shiny shoe? Because it elevates an outfit in seconds.

Think about it: You can wear just about anything, but if you have on a statement shoe, then everyone’s attention will be drawn to your kicks. It’s the ultimate style hack that I originally learned about on New Years Eve. I was running late to a 2023 party when I came to a fashion dead end. My mom told me to slip on my silver stiletto boots along with my all-black ‘fit. The amount of compliments I received was astronomical, and now I see that it really is a major fashion player. Here are 10 popular, glitzy picks to try out the trend, starting at $53:


Up first is Reformation’s Agathea Chunky Loafer. Seen on celebs such as Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes, this chunky flat is all the rage. Available in a silver glam disco style, the thick slip-on shoe features a lug sole and penny loafer details. Just picture yourself wearing these with a pair of vintage jeans and an oversized sweatshirt — I know, I think you need them, too.

Agathea Chunky Loafer

Reformation

$268; thereformation.com


Marc Fisher’s LTD Nalita boot is another show-stopper. Not only will the pair keep you warm during the chilly winter months, but the light will reflect beautifully off of these babies. Complete with a 4-inch block heel, leather lining, and a pointed-toe front, you’ll never want to wear any other shoes. 

Marc Fisher LTD Nalita

Zappos

$182 (Originally $289); zappos.com


If you really want to stand out, reach for Amazon’s The Drop Pattie Mule Sandal. Not only are the heels glossy and lustrous, but they’re hot pink, making them a unique addition to your wardrobe. If the rose shade isn’t for you, consider grabbing the shoes in an orange or green shade instead. 

The Drop Women's Pattie Block-Heeled Mule Sandal

Amazon

$50; amazon.com


There are tons of more style options to choose from, and honestly, I want to snag them all. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of my editor-approved metallic shoes — No matter which pair (or pairs) you go with, I guarantee you’ll be in love with this new trend. 

Helena Silver Pumps

Vicson

$280; shopvicson.com

Jessica Simpson Sempira Platform Sandal

Nordstrom

$99; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Women's Viable Pump

Amazon

$98 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Nike Air Force 1 low-top sneakers

Far Fetch

$150; farfetch.com

42 GOLD Lava

Amazon

$72; amazon.com

MUCCCUTE Women's Cowgirl Boots

Amazon

$53 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat

Amazon

$18 (Originally $22); amazon.com

