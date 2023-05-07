You’re Going to See Metallic Purses Everywhere This Spring and Summer — Get the Look for Under $40 at Amazon

Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa are fans of the trend.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on May 7, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Metallic accessories trend
Photo:

Getty Images

At this point in the season, you’ve probably already filled your wardrobe with cute spring dresses and lightweight blouses. Naturally, the next step is to stock up on versatile accessories you can style with your favorite clothing finds. But rather than playing it safe with neutral handbags, this season is all about bold metallics with plenty of celebrities fans of the metallic accessories trend. Dua Lipa recently paired a silver shoulder bag and silver heeled boots with a yellow mini skirt and jacket, while Kim Kardashian styled a top-handle silver bag with an all-pink outfit. 

We found 10 fashionable metallic bags for less than $40 at Amazon. The list, below, includes both shoulder bags and top-handle purses, along with crossbodies and totes. Keep scrolling through to check out all 10 of the best metallic handbags on Amazon, starting at just $13. 

Shop Under-$40 Metallic Purses:


Not only is the Dreubea faux leather tote Amazon’s number one best-selling oversized bag, it’s also on sale for 35 percent off. The popular tote bag comes in an impressive 158 colors, including metallic options, and has one main compartment with an interior slip pocket and a magnetic snap closure. Plus, the bag features a removable tassel on the handle for extra stylish flair. According to a review, it’s the “perfect, classic everyday bag,” since it’s big enough to “fit a laptop” and has a “nice structure” to it. Wear it all spring and summer long with everything from casual denim cutoffs and a graphic tee to office-ready tailored trousers and a blouse. 

Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

A more formal option, this Jessica McClintock mesh bag has both a ring handle up top and a removable chain crossbody strap. It’s completely lined with a magnetic snap closure, and the interior is big enough to fit all the essentials, including your phone, wallet, keys, and even a lipstick. One reviewer confirmed it’s “really pretty and lightweight,” adding that the “ring handle made it easy to carry.” Especially if you have weddings coming up this spring and summer, this $25 handbag is a no-brainer. 

Jessica McClintock Womens Gwen Ball Mesh Ring Wristlet Pouch

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $34); amazon.com

Another glitzy handbag, this rhinestone shoulder bag “looks just like” a “$430 Cult Gaia” style for a fraction of the price, a shopper said. Available in four colors, the slouchy mesh purse has knotted details on the strap and a zipper closure up top to keep all your belongings safe. While it certainly makes a great wedding guest bag, you can also wear the purse for a night out with dark denim jeans and a silky tank top. 

YIKOEE Glitter Rhinestone Purse

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $48); amazon.com

Now that we’ve given you a taste of Amazon’s metallic handbag selection, check out more styles for less than $40, below. 

UMREN Women Luxury Heart Shape Tassel Evening Clutch Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Montana West Glitter Crossbody Bags

Amazon

Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $34); amazon.com

Loiral Small Purse

Amazon


loiral-small-purse-5ddb79e5ae0e4529848d870d21f00e4b.jpg

Shop now: $23 (Originally $25); amazon.com

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

LOVEVOOK Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $15 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com

ZOOEASS Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

ALDO Women's Pythonia Top Handle Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $58); amazon.com

