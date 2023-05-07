Fashion Accessories Bags You’re Going to See Metallic Purses Everywhere This Spring and Summer — Get the Look for Under $40 at Amazon Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa are fans of the trend. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 7, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images At this point in the season, you’ve probably already filled your wardrobe with cute spring dresses and lightweight blouses. Naturally, the next step is to stock up on versatile accessories you can style with your favorite clothing finds. But rather than playing it safe with neutral handbags, this season is all about bold metallics with plenty of celebrities fans of the metallic accessories trend. Dua Lipa recently paired a silver shoulder bag and silver heeled boots with a yellow mini skirt and jacket, while Kim Kardashian styled a top-handle silver bag with an all-pink outfit. We found 10 fashionable metallic bags for less than $40 at Amazon. The list, below, includes both shoulder bags and top-handle purses, along with crossbodies and totes. Keep scrolling through to check out all 10 of the best metallic handbags on Amazon, starting at just $13. Shop Under-$40 Metallic Purses: Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Bag, $13 (Originally $20) Lovevook Top-Handle Bag With Studs, $15 with coupon (Originally $16) Zooeass Vegan Leather Small Crossbody Bag, $19 Loiral Retro Shoulder Bag, $23 (Originally $25) Jessica McClintock Gwen Mesh Wristlet, $25 (Originally $34) Umren Heart-Shaped Tassel Rhinestone Handbag, $26 (Originally $31) Yikoee Rhinestone Crystal Shoulder Bag, $30 (Originally $48) Montana West Glitter Shoulder Bag, $31 with coupon (Originally $34) Aldo Pythonia Top Handle Bag, $38 (Originally $58) The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $40 Not only is the Dreubea faux leather tote Amazon’s number one best-selling oversized bag, it’s also on sale for 35 percent off. The popular tote bag comes in an impressive 158 colors, including metallic options, and has one main compartment with an interior slip pocket and a magnetic snap closure. Plus, the bag features a removable tassel on the handle for extra stylish flair. According to a review, it’s the “perfect, classic everyday bag,” since it’s big enough to “fit a laptop” and has a “nice structure” to it. Wear it all spring and summer long with everything from casual denim cutoffs and a graphic tee to office-ready tailored trousers and a blouse. Amazon Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com A more formal option, this Jessica McClintock mesh bag has both a ring handle up top and a removable chain crossbody strap. It’s completely lined with a magnetic snap closure, and the interior is big enough to fit all the essentials, including your phone, wallet, keys, and even a lipstick. One reviewer confirmed it’s “really pretty and lightweight,” adding that the “ring handle made it easy to carry.” Especially if you have weddings coming up this spring and summer, this $25 handbag is a no-brainer. Amazon Shop now: $25 (Originally $34); amazon.com Another glitzy handbag, this rhinestone shoulder bag “looks just like” a “$430 Cult Gaia” style for a fraction of the price, a shopper said. Available in four colors, the slouchy mesh purse has knotted details on the strap and a zipper closure up top to keep all your belongings safe. While it certainly makes a great wedding guest bag, you can also wear the purse for a night out with dark denim jeans and a silky tank top. Amazon Shop now: $30 (Originally $48); amazon.com Now that we’ve given you a taste of Amazon’s metallic handbag selection, check out more styles for less than $40, below. Amazon Shop now: $26 (Originally $31); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $34); amazon.com Amazon loiral-small-purse-5ddb79e5ae0e4529848d870d21f00e4b.jpg Shop now: $23 (Originally $25); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $40; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $15 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $19; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $38 (Originally $58); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I’m 4-Foot-11, and I Finally Found a Flattering Spring Maxi Dress That Fits Me Perfectly I’m a Beauty Editor, and My Rough Skin, Bumpy Arms, and Uneven Complexion Are No Match for This Body Serum I’m Obsessed With This Gel-Like Nail Polish That Dries in Less Than 5 Minutes and Lasts for 7+ Days