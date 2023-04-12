Ever since the teaser trailer dropped for Great Gerwig's highly-anticipated film earlier this month, the love for anything and everything Barbiecore has hit an all-time high. But if you don't want to be all decked out in Barbie pink from head to toe (it's okay, bright bubble gum pink isn't everyone's cup of tea), what better way than to get in on the trend than with a subtle Barbie-inspired mani?

Pink metallic nails are the perfect way to go bold without being too loud. There's also room to innovate: Go all out with gunmetal shine or opt for the muted metallic shades that can also double as a good neutral mani. In short, there are countless ways to wear this daring shade.



So if you want to channel your inner Barbie, you've come to the right place. Below are nine pink metallic nail looks that you should try ASAP.

