9 Pink Metallic Nail Ideas to Channel Your Inner Barbie

This Barbie is trending.

Published on April 12, 2023 @ 05:00PM
Ever since the teaser trailer dropped for Great Gerwig's highly-anticipated film earlier this month, the love for anything and everything Barbiecore has hit an all-time high. But if you don't want to be all decked out in Barbie pink from head to toe (it's okay, bright bubble gum pink isn't everyone's cup of tea), what better way than to get in on the trend than with a subtle Barbie-inspired mani?

Pink metallic nails are the perfect way to go bold without being too loud. There's also room to innovate: Go all out with gunmetal shine or opt for the muted metallic shades that can also double as a good neutral mani. In short, there are countless ways to wear this daring shade.

So if you want to channel your inner Barbie, you've come to the right place. Below are nine pink metallic nail looks that you should try ASAP.

01 of 09

Shiny Aura

Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes

Instagram @geminailsbybeca

Barbie is all about good vibes. Give your aura nails the pink metallic treatment to give them that extra edge.

02 of 09

Velvet Dreams

Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes

Instagram @heygreatnails

There's nothing as eye-catching as a velvet nail. Turn to this finish for your pink metallic nails to give your manicure an elevated look.

03 of 09

Baby Pink Shimmer

Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes

Instagram @vivianmariewong

A light baby pink shade is so delicate and dainty in the most fun way possible. Dress it up with a shimmer finish, and some added jewels that Barbie would most definitely approve of.

04 of 09

Finding A Unicorn

Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes

Instagram @thelacquerlassie

There's just something whimsical about a playful mix of bright pink and yellow metallics. Like the mythical creature, turn to this combo for something unicorn-inspired.

05 of 09

Disco Fever

Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes

Instagram @natalieminervanails

Created by Euphoria's lead nail artist Natalie Minerva, these disco-inspired nails bring fun texture to your Barbiecore manis. It's literally a party on your nails.

06 of 09

Gunmetal Magenta

Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes

Instagram @gelpolish_bar

If bright is what you're aiming for, then this is your go-to look. A deep magenta with a bit of texture makes for one of the most stunning spins on Barbiecore nails.

07 of 09

Wet Effect

Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes

Instagram @nuka.nails

How cool are these 3D details? Give your nails the "wet look" by adding some water droplets decals to a next-level mani.

08 of 09

Muted Pastel

Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes

Instagram @nailsxmina

If glazed donut nails are your thing, may we introduce you to its softer pair: the muted pastel. These light, barely-pink nails with a glossy sheen make for a great neutral that matches almost anything.

09 of 09

Shiny Plastic

Metallic Barbiecore Nails

Instagram @nailartbyqueenie/ Nailing Hollywood Studio

This neon pink shade is striking on its own. But the added metallic piece adds dimension to make it a more intricate nail design that will stop anyone in their tracks.

