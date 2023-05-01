News See Every Amazing Look from the 2023 Met Gala The stars are at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the spirit and creativity of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. By Lindy Segal Lindy Segal Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney. InStyle's editorial guidelines and Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. Published on May 1, 2023
While there are plenty of major red carpets throughout the year to get fashion fans' hearts racing (we're looking at you, Oscars and Cannes), there's truly nothing like the Met Gala to have capital-F fashion take the spotlight. This year, the stars, models, luminaries, and more arrived at the storied Metropolitan Museum of Art steps as the beloved institution hosts 2023's Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." While paying homage to a singular designer isn't new territory for the Met, with past exhibits highlighting Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons's Rei Kawakubo, and Miuccia Prada in the past, this time around, the one and only Karl Lagerfeld will be highlighted, known for his work at his eponymous label as well as Chanel, Dior, Fendi, and even his humble beginnings at Jean Patou and Balmain. Naturally, the attendees paid homage to the Kaiser of fashion, bringing some of his most well-known creations to this year's red carpet. From Dua Lipa to Penelope Cruz, there were unforgettable throwback looks and, it being the Met Gala, plenty of brand-new major fashion moments that'll live in our hearts and minds forever. The 2023 Met Gala Will Pay Homage to Karl Lagerfeld 01 of 21 Penelope Cruz Getty Images As one of the 2023 Met Gala co-chairs as well as a Chanel Ambassador, Cruz wore an embellished, hooded Chanel ballgown to honor Lagerfeld. 02 of 21 Chloe Fineman Getty Images The Saturday Night Live star wore a pink off-the-shoulder dress overflowing with rosettes by Wiederhoeft. She added a crystal cat bag, seemingly as a nod to Lagerfeld's beloved feline, Choupette. 03 of 21 La La Anthony Getty Images The TV host wore a white one-shoulder Sergio Hudson gown with chain detail, retro sunglasses, and Stuart Weitzman shoes. 04 of 21 Dua Lipa Getty Images Dua Lipa headed to the archives for her look, selecting a gown from the Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 Couture collection originally worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer. 05 of 21 Emily Ratajkowski Getty Images Em Rata wore a tan beribboned Tory Burch gown, bow headband, and Fred Leighton jewelry. 06 of 21 Emma Chamberlain Getty Images The YouTube sensation was baby blue in Miu Miu and complementary eye makeup. 07 of 21 Taika Waititi Getty Images The director wears a floor-length grey coat over white pants, accessorized with a long strand of pearls. 08 of 21 Phoebe Bridgers Getty Images The singer wore a pearl-encrusted black gown by Tory Burch. 09 of 21 Harvey Guillén Getty Images Guillén chose a pink tweed suit with oversized rosette details and a long coattail. 10 of 21 Liu Wen Getty Images The model wore an off-the-shoulder black gown with a dramatic tulle hem filled with white rosettes by Tory Burch, accented with opera-length gloves. 11 of 21 Rita Ora Getty Images The singer wore a sheer black one-shoulder gown by Prabal Gurung featuring a dramatic train, and equally dramatic manicure. 12 of 21 Gabrielle Union Getty Images In a sea of black, white, and pink, the actress stood out in a long red dress and coordinating long coat. 13 of 21 Olivia Wilde Getty Images Wilde wore custom Chloé, inspired by the classic "Violin dress," designed by none other than Karl Lagerfeld. 14 of 21 Anok Yai Getty Images The model brought the sparkle in a glimmering Prabal Gurung gown with beaded fringe and sheer train. To top it off? A beaded eye mask. 15 of 21 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Getty Images Kidman hit her own fashion archive for the occasion, wearing the ballerina pink gown from her iconic 2004 Chanel No.5 commercial. 16 of 21 Quinta Brunson Getty Images Brunson attended her first-ever Met Gala in a pink Prabal Gurung gown with a dramatic train, along with De Beers jewelry. 17 of 21 Quannah Chasinghorse Getty Images The model wore a pink cutout gown with tulle skirt, along with delicately detailed opera gloves. 18 of 21 Maude Apatow Getty Images Apatow wore a black Chloé gown featuring cutouts lined with mirrored embellishments. 19 of 21 Ice Spice Getty Images Ice Spice wore a white long-sleeve gown by Balmain, another label that is a part of Lagerfeld's legacy, featuring sheer cutouts from head to toe. 20 of 21 Micaela Coel Getty Images Coel, one of the evening's co-chairs, wore a beaded gold gown featuring strategically placed embellishments. 21 of 21 Margaret Qualley Getty Images Who says you need a gown? Qualley wore a short lace vintage Chanel LBD, along with ballet-inspired lace-up heels.