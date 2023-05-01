See Every Amazing Look from the 2023 Met Gala

The stars are at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the spirit and creativity of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld.

By
Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal headshot
Lindy Segal
Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney.
and
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on May 1, 2023 @ 06:08PM
Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Dua Lipa Penelope Cruz
Photo:

Getty Images

While there are plenty of major red carpets throughout the year to get fashion fans' hearts racing (we're looking at you, Oscars and Cannes), there's truly nothing like the Met Gala to have capital-F fashion take the spotlight. This year, the stars, models, luminaries, and more arrived at the storied Metropolitan Museum of Art steps as the beloved institution hosts 2023's Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

While paying homage to a singular designer isn't new territory for the Met, with past exhibits highlighting Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons's Rei Kawakubo, and Miuccia Prada in the past, this time around, the one and only Karl Lagerfeld will be highlighted, known for his work at his eponymous label as well as Chanel, Dior, Fendi, and even his humble beginnings at Jean Patou and Balmain.

Naturally, the attendees paid homage to the Kaiser of fashion, bringing some of his most well-known creations to this year's red carpet. From Dua Lipa to Penelope Cruz, there were unforgettable throwback looks and, it being the Met Gala, plenty of brand-new major fashion moments that'll live in our hearts and minds forever.

01 of 21

Penelope Cruz

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Penelope Cruz

Getty Images

As one of the 2023 Met Gala co-chairs as well as a Chanel Ambassador, Cruz wore an embellished, hooded Chanel ballgown to honor Lagerfeld.

02 of 21

Chloe Fineman

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Chloe Fineman

Getty Images

The Saturday Night Live star wore a pink off-the-shoulder dress overflowing with rosettes by Wiederhoeft. She added a crystal cat bag, seemingly as a nod to Lagerfeld's beloved feline, Choupette.

03 of 21

La La Anthony

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Getty Images

The TV host wore a white one-shoulder Sergio Hudson gown with chain detail, retro sunglasses, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

04 of 21

Dua Lipa

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Dua Lipa

Getty Images

Dua Lipa headed to the archives for her look, selecting a gown from the Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 Couture collection originally worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer.

05 of 21

Emily Ratajkowski

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Getty Images

Em Rata wore a tan beribboned Tory Burch gown, bow headband, and Fred Leighton jewelry.

06 of 21

Emma Chamberlain

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Emma Chamberlain

Getty Images

The YouTube sensation was baby blue in Miu Miu and complementary eye makeup.

07 of 21

Taika Waititi

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Taika Waititi

Getty Images

The director wears a floor-length grey coat over white pants, accessorized with a long strand of pearls.

08 of 21

Phoebe Bridgers

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Phoebe Bridgers

Getty Images

The singer wore a pearl-encrusted black gown by Tory Burch.

09 of 21

Harvey Guillén

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Harvey Guillen

Getty Images

Guillén chose a pink tweed suit with oversized rosette details and a long coattail.

10 of 21

Liu Wen

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Liu Wen

Getty Images

The model wore an off-the-shoulder black gown with a dramatic tulle hem filled with white rosettes by Tory Burch, accented with opera-length gloves.

11 of 21

Rita Ora

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Rita Ora

Getty Images

The singer wore a sheer black one-shoulder gown by Prabal Gurung featuring a dramatic train, and equally dramatic manicure.

12 of 21

Gabrielle Union

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Gabrielle Union

Getty Images

In a sea of black, white, and pink, the actress stood out in a long red dress and coordinating long coat.

13 of 21

Olivia Wilde

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Olivia Wilde

Getty Images

Wilde wore custom Chloé, inspired by the classic "Violin dress," designed by none other than Karl Lagerfeld.

14 of 21

Anok Yai

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Getty Images

The model brought the sparkle in a glimmering Prabal Gurung gown with beaded fringe and sheer train. To top it off? A beaded eye mask.

15 of 21

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Nicole Kidman

Getty Images

Kidman hit her own fashion archive for the occasion, wearing the ballerina pink gown from her iconic 2004 Chanel No.5 commercial.

16 of 21

Quinta Brunson

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Quinta Brunson

Getty Images

Brunson attended her first-ever Met Gala in a pink Prabal Gurung gown with a dramatic train, along with De Beers jewelry.

17 of 21

Quannah Chasinghorse

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Quannah Chasinghorse

Getty Images

The model wore a pink cutout gown with tulle skirt, along with delicately detailed opera gloves.

18 of 21

Maude Apatow

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Maude Apatow

Getty Images

Apatow wore a black Chloé gown featuring cutouts lined with mirrored embellishments.

19 of 21

Ice Spice

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Ice Spice

Getty Images

Ice Spice wore a white long-sleeve gown by Balmain, another label that is a part of Lagerfeld's legacy, featuring sheer cutouts from head to toe.

20 of 21

Micaela Coel

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Micaela Coel

Getty Images

Coel, one of the evening's co-chairs, wore a beaded gold gown featuring strategically placed embellishments.

21 of 21

Margaret Qualley

Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Margaret Qualley

Getty Images

Who says you need a gown? Qualley wore a short lace vintage Chanel LBD, along with ballet-inspired lace-up heels.

