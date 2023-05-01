See Every Amazing Look from the 2023 Met Gala

While there are plenty of major red carpets throughout the year to get fashion fans' hearts racing (we're looking at you, Oscars and Cannes), there's truly nothing like the Met Gala to have capital-F fashion take the spotlight. This year, the stars, models, luminaries, and more arrived at the storied Metropolitan Museum of Art steps as the beloved institution hosts 2023's Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

While paying homage to a singular designer isn't new territory for the Met, with past exhibits highlighting Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons's Rei Kawakubo, and Miuccia Prada in the past, this time around, the one and only Karl Lagerfeld will be highlighted, known for his work at his eponymous label as well as Chanel, Dior, Fendi, and even his humble beginnings at Jean Patou and Balmain.

Naturally, the attendees paid homage to the Kaiser of fashion, bringing some of his most well-known creations to this year's red carpet. From Dua Lipa to Penelope Cruz, there were unforgettable throwback looks and, it being the Met Gala, plenty of brand-new major fashion moments that'll live in our hearts and minds forever.