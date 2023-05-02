News Awards & Events Met Gala This Dainty “Grandma” Trend Was All Over the 2023 Met Gala Carpet — and It’ll Be Everywhere This Season Pearls for all! By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 @ 05:15PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images What do Anne Hathaway’s deconstructed tweed Versace dress, Kim Kardashian’s custom Schiaparelli number, Lizzo’s draped, black, high-slit gown, Salma Hayek’s bright-red latex and tulle dress, and Karlie Kloss’ bump-revealing Loewe maxi all have in common? Sure, they hit it on the nail when it came to the 2023 Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and sure, they all looked stunning (to say the least), but I’m actually referring to a small-but-mighty detail all their looks included: pearls. Pearlcore isn’t necessarily new. In fact, experts predicted big things for the trend that might conjure up thoughts of your grandma’s jewelry collection back in 2022, but the Met Gala shined a fresh light on the timeless jewel, inspiring anyone (even me, previously a pearl skeptic) to incorporate the luxe detail into my spring and summer looks, stat. Obviously, nothing is more ‘Karl’ than pearls. As Kardashian put it best during a Met Gala interview, “I wanted pearls…The iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. We wanted to be dripping in pearls.” So it’s not a huge surprise that we saw the dainty detail incorporated into so many looks in a myriad of ways. Kardashian obviously went all-out with a draped pearl top and matching skirt. Hathaway’s look displayed them in a slightly more subtle way, with pearl-adorned safety pins holding together her deconstructed Versace gown. And Hayek’s latex dress featured pearl necklace-like sleeves that proved to be an elegant addition to her sexy, red-hot number. The degree of pearl adornment obviously varied from celeb to celeb, but the dainty detail was easily the star of the 2023 Met Gala, a sign that bigger things are yet to come for it — and not just in its traditional jewelry form, either. We’re seeing pearl embellishments on everything from dresses and shoes to bags and hair accessories, a natural shift in design as the trend becomes more streetwear, casual, and edgy. Nordstrom Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $185; nordstrom.com Pearls are inherently elegant, classic, and timeless with a rich history, once only associated with aristocracy and royalty. Over time, however, they’ve evolved to be a widely beloved and accessible adornment. "[Pearls] symbolized great wealth and exotic travels," celebrity stylist Amanda Sanders once shared with InStyle. They were deemed more valuable, rare, and exclusively for the upper class until designer Paul Poiret invented faux pearls and Coco Chanel made elaborate costume jewelry suitable for everyday wear. The evolution! Pearls never really went away, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be in the midst of a major resurgence, with the Met Gala only adding more fuel to the fire. All that to say, expect to see a lot of dazzling pearls this season and beyond. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to add pearls to your wardrobe, from a gorgeous pair of pearl-adorned shoes to a stunning pair of pearl earrings (duh!). Shop everything below. Nordstrom Shop now: $478; nordstrom.com Anthropologie Shop now: $148; anthropologie.com Nordstrom Shop now: $420; nordstrom.com Urban Outfitters Shop now: $49; urbanoutfitters.com Nordstrom Shop now: $22; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $109; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com Zara Shop now: $46; zara.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 66-Year-Old Shoppers Feel “So Comfortable” in This $34, Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Used This $17 Volumizing Spray to Create the Actress’ Sky-High Met Gala Hair The Anti-Aging Moisturizer Jane Fonda Called One of Her “Favorites” Is Just $19 Right Now