The Makeup Brand Behind the Met Gala Looks of Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, and Salma Hayek Is on Sale

Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Published on May 2, 2023 @ 09:00PM

The hottest ticket in New York on May 1 was to 2023’s Met Gala, in which celebs lined up for the most fashionable night of the year celebrating the work of designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” But beautiful fashion wasn’t the only thing on display, as the evening was one of Hollywood’s most glam beauty nights of the year, too. The unsung heroes of the Met Gala are products behind our favorite celebs’ skincare and makeup. To achieve their flawless appearances, so many stars, including Met Gala co-chair Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek, and more, turned to Hollywood’s go-to beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury. And right now, you can shop all the products used on those stars, and save up to 20 percent with code REDCARPET when you spend $70 through May 4.

Charlotte Tilbury’s glam team was able to achieve dewy, radiant complexions seen on the night of a thousand camera flashes by first starting with skincare. Both Hayek and Chastain’s looks started with the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, which is available for both the face and body for an all-over hydrated glow. Charlotte’s Magic Cream Moisturiser increases hydration immediately, while reversing the appearance of dull skin thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamins C and E.

Jessica Chastain’s bleached-blonde wig, an homage to Lagerfeld, was complemented by soft makeup contrasted with dark, smokey eyes. To get her dewy appearance, the glam team applied the Airbrush Flawless Finish setting powder for a smoothing effect and to hide any imperfections, while also concealing any oily spots. They also used the Beautiful Skin Foundation in shade 3 Neutral for all-over, hydrating coverage. To add color and dimension, Chastain wore the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Moonlit Glow, which glides onto the skin for a sculpted look and can be applied anywhere on the face. Her cheeks were complemented by seductive eyes, which combined the gray and charcoal shades of the Luxury Palette in Rock Chick and dark Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, which opened up her eyes and created instant length.

In contrast to Chastain, Penelope Cruz went with a nude look for her eyes, achieved with the Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette, which includes caramel brown and bronze shades. To get her flawless complexion, the team incorporated the Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation to even out her skin tone while adding a natural glow a la Snapchat filters. For her sun-kissed color, they combined the Airbrush Bronzer with the Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm, which added a touch of rosiness on her cheeks. Continuing with the nude color palette, Cruz’s look was topped off with a lip duo that works in tandem: The Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude liner boosted the color of lips and provided a plumper pout, while the Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixer gave shine.

Salma Hayek also showed up on the cream carpet in a bold crimson red dress — a contrast to the Lagerfeld-inspired sea of black and white — and her beauty was just as eye-popping. Using similar products to Cruz and Chastain, makeup artists added Charlotte Tilbury’s Glow Toner to her get-ready routine, which prepped her skin for a soft, smooth feel. They also topped her look off with the new Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillow Talk Pink Pop to make her cheeks standout with a healthy-looking rosiness.

While celebs like Chastain, Cruz, and Hayek brought their A-game glam at the Met Gala last night, Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare and makeup are also go-tos for everyday wear. Grab your favorites, and don’t forget to add code REDCARPET for 20 percent off when you spend over $70.

