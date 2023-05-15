I Found the New “It” Sandal of the Season, and It’s a Comfy Cork Slide That Feels Like a Hug for Your Feet

It’s not every day that I put something on and audibly gasp out loud. “Oh my goodness, this is incredible,” isn’t a compliment I casually throw around, which makes what I’m about to say all the more meaningful: I tried a new pair of cork-slide sandals, and the second I put them on, I knew they’d be glued to my feet for the next three months. Yes, that’s how incredible they are.

When I say cork-sole slide, the OG Birkenstock probably comes to mind first, which certainly is a forever classic, but the pair I’m talking about has a few design features that sets it apart from the traditional German comfort sandal — and TBH, there’s enough room for both of them in your shoe closet (even if you live in New York City like me, and space is very limited).

The cork slides that made me audibly gasp the minute (nay, second) I slipped into them are from Message, a new footwear brand worth adding into your memory for, well, ever. Because the minute you try a pair, you’re going to want to get another. Trust me. The under-the-radar footwear brand has two silhouettes up for grabs — the Mullen slide and the Shaw slide, two über-simple but game-changing silhouettes made from the aforementioned cork base. Fun fact: The sole is made from unused and upcycled wine corks, with about nine corks used per pair.

Aside from the eco-friendly aspect, the benefits of the cork base are truly game-changing, including the fact that it’s lightweight and supportive (the more obvious points), but the sustainable, moisture-wicking material is also highly durable and resistant to odor and water. So my sweat-prone feet can finally rest easy in these (literally), because I don’t have to worry about wearing them down too quickly.

The cork sole is obviously a standout feature, as it plays a large role in the overall comfort of the shoe, but I would be remiss not to mention that hug-like, stretch-knit upper that’s both comfortable and secure. Gasp, I know. Sometimes, slides can get uncomfortable because of pesky buckles or an imperfect fit, which means you constantly have to slip them back on as they slowly slide off your foot mid-step. None of these points of frustrations are an issue with the Message sandals; you put them on, and they stay on, step after step. As the brand puts it best, it’s like a “strapped-in fit” without feeling overly confined, thanks to the flexible upper that forms to your unique foot shape and actually moves with you.

As a final cherry on top, the Message slides are also very elevated — in my opinion, at least. Their simple design makes them highly versatile, which means you can wear them with dresses, jeans, skirts, and more.

The Message slides, which are bound to become your new go-to summer shoe, are 100 percent worth adding to your lineup right this minute. Choose between the Mullen or the Shaw; the main difference is that the Shaw has a slightly longer upper strap for extra hold, as well as different color options. Both, however, will cost you $160, but I promise you it’ll be the best $160 you spend today.

